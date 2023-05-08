A four-bedroom Lyons home smashed the suburb record on Saturday, selling at auction for $2,825,000.
A builder's own home, 38 Scottsdale Street was completed about four years ago and features luxury inclusions such as a butler's pantry, double walk-in wardrobes and a half-sized tennis court in the backyard.
Bidding kicked off at $2 million and within 10 minutes the winning bid was placed.
Selling agent Mario Sanfrancesco of Blackshaw Manuka would not confirm the reserve price, simply saying the sale price "smashed the reserve by a substantial amount".
The previous suburb record was set in August 2021 when a five-bedroom house on an 888-square-metre block sold for $2.1 million.
Mr Sanfrancesco said he was hopeful the Scottsdale Street house would break the record, but the eventual sale price was higher than expected.
"There was never an expectation to break that by $700,000," he said.
The 1448-square-metre block last changed hands for $650,000 in 2013, when a humble low-set home sat on the block.
The sellers, who are in the construction industry, built the two-storey home with the intention to keep it as their long-term family home, however an interstate move prompted them to sell, Mr Sanfrancesco said.
The luxury four-bedroom home was marketed as "resort-style living" thanks to its tiered backyard complete with a covered patio, outdoor kitchen and pizza oven, a magnesium swimming pool, spa and half-sized tennis court.
Spread across two levels, the kitchen, dining, living and one bedroom spans the ground floor, while the remaining three bedrooms are located on the upper level.
The main bedroom includes two separate walk-in wardrobes and an en suite.
It was a strong weekend of auctions for Canberra's south, with a nearby Mawson property selling for $2,225,000 on Saturday with Hayman Partners.
The 1227-square-metre property, 131 Shackleton Circuit, includes a main, five-bedroom house and a separate, self-contained one-bedroom unit.
The properties were among 97 Canberra homes scheduled for auction for the week to Sunday, May 7.
CoreLogic's preliminary results show 27 homes sold at auction, 16 were sold prior, 14 were passed in and eight were withdrawn.
The results as of Monday morning had produced a 66.2 per cent clearance rate.
Mr Sanfrancesco said there was a "degree of cautiousness" among some buyers due to rising interest rates and general market uncertainty.
"However, there's a gentle feeling of, there's not a lot of supply of good quality property so some of those buyers are just plunging in and saying 'let me end my search' ... we saw that on the weekend," he said.
Brittney Levinson joined The Canberra Times in 2021 as part of ACM's national property team. As the region's dedicated property journalist, Brittney covers everything from real estate trends and new developments through to the stories behind the record-breaking sales. Got a news tip? Get in touch: brittney.levinson@canberratimes.com.au
