The Canberra Times
Home/News/Latest News

38 Scottsdale Street, Lyons sells for $2,825,000 breaking suburb record

Brittney Levinson
By Brittney Levinson
Updated May 8 2023 - 12:01pm, first published 12:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
38 Scottsdale Street, Lyons broke the suburb record at auction. Picture supplied
38 Scottsdale Street, Lyons broke the suburb record at auction. Picture supplied

A four-bedroom Lyons home smashed the suburb record on Saturday, selling at auction for $2,825,000.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Brittney Levinson

Brittney Levinson

Property reporter

Brittney Levinson joined The Canberra Times in 2021 as part of ACM's national property team. As the region's dedicated property journalist, Brittney covers everything from real estate trends and new developments through to the stories behind the record-breaking sales. Got a news tip? Get in touch: brittney.levinson@canberratimes.com.au

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.