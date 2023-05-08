Independent ACT senator David Pocock is accepting revelations that there won't be funding in the May budget for any stadium project in the ACT, but has still whacked Canberra's current infrastructure status as "frankly quite embarrassing".
The senator, who has championed a new Civic stadium and a combined new National Convention Centre since before he was elected, has declared it is right to focus on people in this budget, in particular over housing and health.
It comes in the wake of Finance Minister and ACT Senator Katy Gallagher confirming to The Canberra Times that there will not be any new funding announced for either initiating a Civic stadium nor for upgrading Canberra Stadium at Bruce in the AIS precinct.
She said, while she is still hopeful of a good stadium outcome, she does not believe the work is complete on what the ACT government wants out of a stadium solution for Canberra.
Senator Pocock said he accepts there are "bigger issues at hand" and the business case for a new stadium has to be done right.
"This budget needs to be about people and needs to be about housing and health," he told ABC radio.
"I have started doing the work to build a broad coalition of Canberrans, people in the region, who are pushing for in next year's budget to have a commitment to a city partnership that really sets Canberra up for the future.
"We have a convention centre that's no longer fit for purpose. It's frankly quite embarrassing that the national capital can't host big major conferences and events. And then if you're looking at Bruce stadium, it's beyond its use by date. It's going to have to be replaced whether we like it or not."
Senator Gallagher said she and ACT Chief Minister Andrew Barr had spoken several times over ACT sporting infrastructure.
"I don't think it's been resolved. No one's come to us and said, 'This is our proposal for a stadium. Here's what we want,'" she told The Canberra Times.
"We want to be at the table with the ACT government working on what those solutions are."
Senator Gallagher insisted that Canberra is not being left behind in the budget and the two levels of government need to engage over a range of policy areas including infrastructure, climate and housing.
"What we're looking to do is embark on a formal process around how we resolve some of those things," she said.
"There does seem to be some issues around the Civic location which I'll leave to [the Chief Minister] to talk about."
Senator Pocock continues to focus on a Canberra region city deal or partnership, as a way for both the commonwealth and territory governments to work with the private sector to attract and drive investment in the national capital.
"The ACT's the only jurisdiction to not have one," he said. "The federal government has put almost $10 billion into these partnerships and the ACT's missed out."
"It really is about investing in infrastructure that is going to transform and really set up a city or regional town for the future. There's a really strong case for Canberra."
The senator has rallied community, business and sporting groups in calling for such a deal or partnership so "we can really build momentum leading into the next budget."
Karen Barlow is ACM's Chief Political Correspondent. Working in the federal press gallery, she investigates and writes about federal politics and government. She has an interest in integrity, leadership and social equity. She has covered two Olympics and been to Antarctica twice. Contact her on karen.barlow@canberratimes.com.au
