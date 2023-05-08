The Canberra Times
Super Rugby: James Slipper set for new Brumbies contract as Nic White, Pete Samu exit

Cameron Mee
By Cameron Mee
May 9 2023 - 6:00am
The retention of James Slipper has softened the blow of losing Pete Samu and Nic White for the ACT Brumbies.
Brumbies veteran James Slipper is in line to become Australia's most capped player after agreeing to terms on a deal that will soften the blow from two high-profile departures.

