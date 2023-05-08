Brumbies veteran James Slipper is in line to become Australia's most capped player after agreeing to terms on a deal that will soften the blow from two high-profile departures.
The prop is set to sign a two-year contract that will keep him in Canberra through to the end of the 2025 season. The contract will allow Slipper to feature in the British and Irish Lions series while he chases a pair of domestic and international records.
The 33-year-old has featured in 167 Super Rugby matches, 10 shy of Stephen Moore's Australian record. Slipper would have to play in every regular season game for the next two years and four finals if he is to surpass Wyatt Crockett's overall record of 202 appearances.
The prop is also set to become Australia's most capped Wallaby and needs to play in 13 more Tests to surpass George Gregan on 139.
While many initially believed this year's World Cup would be his international swansong, the prop remains at the top of his game and the 2025 British and Irish Lions series proved too good a lure to turn down.
The new deal comes as the Brumbies confirmed the departure of Nic White and Pete Samu at the end of the season.
Samu is off to France after signing with Bordeaux while White is set to join the Western Force in a major coup for the franchise.
The veteran first moved to Canberra as an 18-year-old and made his Brumbies debut in 2011. A stint overseas followed in 2015 before he returned in 2020 and tightened his grip on the Wallabies No.9 jumper.
The scrumhalf has also expressed a desire to feature in the Lions series and a move west would ensure he's in the frame to do so.
The Brumbies were unable to match the Force's offer as they manage a salary cap squeeze and attempt to find room for a host of Wallabies stars.
The emergence of Ryan Lonergan has officials confident the team is in good hands, many viewing the 25-year-old as a Brumbies and Wallabies captain in waiting.
The youngster will have big shoes to fill with White becoming an integral voice on and off the field.
The scrumhalf has taken a number of his younger teammates under his wing and flyhalf Noah Lolesio credited his mentor for helping with his development.
"Whitey genuinely cares for the team and for me personally," Lolesio said. "Ever since he came into the Brumbies he's genuinely cared about my personal footy development. We have an awesome combination that's been growing throughout the years.
"I'm sure Whitey will make the best decision for himself and his family. I have nothing but respect for that guy."
ACT general manager Chris Thomson has locked down the bulk of the current squad, with 31 players already signing contracts for 2024 and beyond. It's understood Cadeyrn Neville and Tom Wright are also close to re-signing with the franchise.
The departure of White and Samu comes as the Brumbies prepare to farewell legendary coach Laurie Fisher.
ACT captain Allan Alaalatoa said the news of White's exit provided added motivation in Sunday's win over the Rebels and they will look to send the trio out on a high.
"He's given so much to our club," Alaalatoa said on Sunday.
"When you mention that to the playing group, it adds a lot of emotion and purpose for us to go out there and to think of him, to think of Laurie as well."
