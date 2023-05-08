Patty Mills is ageing like a fine wine according to Boomers coach Brian Goorjian.
While that might not be the case for most athletes, Goorjian believes the 34-year-old Canberran can use the upcoming World Cup to showcase what he can still offer in the NBA and land another contract despite an unusual season with the Brooklyn Nets.
"There's no doubt in my mind he can keep playing," Goorjian told The Canberra Times of the guard who has struggled for NBA game-time this year, even after Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving were traded away.
"His role with the Nets has changed, there was a change of coaching, and a tremendous change in personnel, but as far as what he can contribute, I think he's got a lot left in him.
"He's small, light-framed, and he takes care of himself. Age just isn't a factor there.
"I know how he sits in our group, and we've got 10 NBA players. So there's definitely more out in front of him."
Mills was named in Goorjian's 18-man extended Boomers squad on Monday for the World Cup from August 25 - September 10 in Japan, Indonesia and the Philippines.
He will be a key player in Australia's campaign for World Cup gold, and no-one in the squad goes to another level like Mills when donning the green and gold.
Mills is off-contract at the end of next season, and a strong performance in the World Cup with the Boomers could help him land another NBA deal.
He's currently in the second year of his Brooklyn contract worth $19.6 million.
When he becomes a free agent after next season, Mills will be 35, turning 36, which would make him one of the more mature players in the league, but certainly not the oldest, and if his body stays healthy, he does boast a tonne of experience.
Lebron James at 38 is proving age is just a number after all.
"Patty ticks every box for us," Goorjian said.
"He's integral to the culture of the team and he's done a great job looking after his body.
"He hasn't lost anything. He's got that acceleration, he's got a change of pace and so from a basketball stand-point it's a no-brainer to pick him.
"At this point age is a factor, but not with him. He shows no sign of age.
"I've got no doubt in my mind he's all about this team getting a World Cup gold medal and wherever that takes him, it takes him."
The veteran Boomer is one of a record 10 NBA players selected for the World Cup, along with Josh Giddey, Dyson Daniels, Matisse Thybulle, Joe Ingles, Jock Landale, Josh Green, Matthew Dellavedova, Xavier Cooks, and Jack White.
Mills, Ingles, Landale, Green, Thybulle and Dellavedova were all part of the Boomers' historic bronze medal-winning Olympic campaign in Tokyo too, meaning the Australians will enter this tournament as a real contender.
Oklahoma City Thunder's Giddey and New Orleans Pelicans rookie Daniels are two exciting inclusions, as the two most recent graduates of the NBA Global Academy based out of the Australian Institute of Sport in Canberra.
"I just came from the Centre of Excellence and there's more there," Goorjian said of Australian basketball's bright future led by the duo.
"I'm excited about Josh and what he's accomplished in the NBA and what he's going to bring to the team because it's a new dimension that we haven't had.
"He's a big guard that can pass the ball which makes him very unique."
Ben Simmons and Aron Baynes were the biggest omissions in the Boomers squad but Goorjian said Simmons could still get a call-up when the numbers are trimmed to 12.
"There is an open position there for Ben Simmons if he's healthy," the coach said.
"Right now he is doing everything he can to get himself in health to come into the camp. That'll be determined in the next few weeks. He's in his prime, and we know he wants to be a part of this."
The team will have a training camp in Cairns before Goorjian makes his final selection on who will travel to Japan for their World Cup opener on August 25 against Finland.
Boomers squad: Xavier Cooks, Dyson Daniels, Matthew Dellavedova, Dante Exum, Sam Froling, Josh Giddey, Chris Goulding, Josh Green, Joe Ingles, Nick Kay, Jock Landale, Thon Maker, Will McDowell-White, Patty Mills, Keanu Pinder, Duop Reath, Matisse Thybulle, Jack White.
Melanie Dinjaski
