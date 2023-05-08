The Canberra Times
Home/Video/Breaking

ACT Brumbies flyhalf Noah Lolesio vows to fight for Wallabies return

Cameron Mee
By Cameron Mee
Updated May 8 2023 - 4:34pm, first published 4:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

ACT Brumbies flyhalf Noah Lolesio has opened up on the pain of missing out on a place in the Wallabies squad and vowed to do whatever it takes to fight his way back into the fold.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Cameron Mee

Cameron Mee

Sports Journalist

Sports reporter at the Canberra Times

More from Breaking
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.