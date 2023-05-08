Firefighters have extinguished a fire at the Canberra Hospital's Adult Mental Health Unit.
No one was injured and the fire was contained to the point of origin.
ACT Fire and Rescue were called to the scene at 11am on Monday. Firefighters put out the fire by 11.15am.
The cause of the fire is still unclear. Police are on the scene helping firefighters.
ACT Policing could not say at this stage if the fire is suspicious.
READ MORE:
More to come
Kerem Doruk joined the Canberra Times as a cadet in 2023. Kerem covers local stories in the national capital. You can email story ideas or tips to Kerem at kerem.doruk@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Kerem Doruk joined the Canberra Times as a cadet in 2023. Kerem covers local stories in the national capital. You can email story ideas or tips to Kerem at kerem.doruk@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.