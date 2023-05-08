The Canberra Times
Emergency services were called to the Canberra Hospital's Adult Mental Health unit at 11am, Monday

Updated May 8 2023 - 1:21pm, first published 1:15pm
ACT Fire and Rescue and Police at the scene of a fire at Canberra Hospital. Picture supplied
ACT Fire and Rescue and Police at the scene of a fire at Canberra Hospital. Picture supplied

Firefighters have extinguished a fire at the Canberra Hospital's Adult Mental Health Unit.

