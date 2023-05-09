"What, exactly, is a photo?" asks Maggie. "It used to be the precious little rectangle that you collected from the chemist, among the other dozen or so from that film. Every one, unless it was complete dud, was carefully fastened into the album and a caption was written underneath. Now it's one image among hundreds on a little screen that are quickly flicked through. The chances of you ever presenting it as an interesting item to be examined and discussed, and secured for posterity, are slight. I wonder about the gap in family records that will be found by future genealogists; I have a couple of years of photos on CDs, but what are the chances of the technology to read them being available when my grandchildren are trying to reconstruct my life in 50 years' time? And as for the memories held on smartphones, I make a point of selecting a few to be actually printed, as hard copy on a piece of stiff paper, to write on the back of and put into a storage box."