Payday always announced itself a couple of days before arriving. The mood darkened. Voices were raised, exchanges sharp and flecked with sarcasm. The tension was palpable as the household budget for the next fortnight was thrashed out. Then, once settled, the storm would pass until it returned in two weeks' time.
We were by no means a poor family but this was the 1970s, a time of rampant inflation, when every payday brought with it a new challenge as prices rose exponentially. The cost to run the car, service the mortgage, feed us two kids and the menagerie of animals we'd collected - it was all growing at an alarming rate and keeping up required breathtaking financial gymnastics.
Our household was not alone - everyone, it seemed, was feeling the pinch. Fearing we'd be caught in the crossfire, us kids learned to make ourselves scarce when the numbers were being crunched. I suspect kids across the country did too.
The lead-up to the federal budget, to be handed down tonight, feels eerily similar. For a couple of months now, voices have been raised and there has been tension in the air, as more and more Australians struggle to make ends meet and look to their government for help.
Some of those raised voices seem to have at least been partially heard. We don't know the fine details yet but there'll be some increase to the JobSeeker payment. When the government last week hinted at an increase limited to JobSeeker recipients over 55, the outcry was loud.
And it came when Anthony Albanese's social media crew was disingenuously posting photos of the PM hobnobbing with - or was it kowtowing to? - royalty on the other side of the world. Now he's back in the country, speculation is mounting that the increase will be across the board - as it should be.
Voices raised against the Gillard-era policy of throwing single parents onto JobSeeker once their children turned eight have been heard too. That threshold will be raised to 14, an age the PM says when teenagers become more independent and less reliant on having a parent around at all times.
More energy bill relief is coming, at least for those on government benefits. Commonwealth rent assistance is also tipped to rise.
All well and good but one voice seems to have been drowned out, that of the working poor, the people who don't qualify for assistance yet are still stung by cost-of-living increases.
These are the people who feel the strain when prices rise every visit to the corner store, the people who wonder how that small basket of everyday necessities like bread, milk and a handful of veggies now costs $40 when only last year it was $20.
And they're the people who, if they're paying off their own home, wonder how it is fair that the banks earn such obscene profits when their mortgage payments have risen 11 times in the past 12 months. When every payday brings uncertainty and stress into their lives.
Just as it did when I was a kid.
- Independent ACT senator David Pocock has slammed the Albanese government over its proposed gas tax changes to boost revenue from the resources sector, accusing it of "just doing some tiny tinkering at the edges". The government plans to change the contentious petroleum resource rent tax, capping at 90 per cent the income oil and gas producers can offset from LNG projects. It's expected to net the government another $2.4 billion from profitable producers over the next four years.
- A vigilante mob frustrated by escalating youth crime surrounded homes in central Queensland as police warn people against taking the law into their own hands. Authorities called for community calm after about 80 members of an online crime group staged a volatile protest in Rockhampton on Sunday.
- The push for one million electric vehicles on Australian roads by 2027 has received a boost from a tongue-in-cheek advertising campaign poking fun at comments by the former prime minister. The Electric Vehicle Council launched its campaign, showcasing a range of zero-emission vehicles, including the country's first electric ute. The advertisement also mocks comments by former prime minister Scott Morrison in 2019 that electric vehicles would "end the weekend".
THEY SAID IT: "A bank is a place where they lend you an umbrella in fair weather and ask for it back when it begins to rain." - Robert Frost
YOU SAID IT: We've grown used to recording every second moment on our smartphones but those thousands of photos we have stored on them don't come close to the magic of prints.
David says: "Enjoying your stories and this one struck a chord. I am an avid photographer and as my skills have improved I have replaced all the art prints in my home as I believe my photos are good enough. I am currently in a hospital in Costa Rica recovering from a severe case of altitude sickness. If you ever get sick in a foreign land do it here as they are number 36 in the world for health care. I was chasing a photo of the resplendent quetzal, one of the most beautiful birds in the world. I now not only have photos of this magnificent bird but a great story to go with the travel above 11,000 feet to get it. On recovery I intend to print it large and hang it in my house where I will be reminded of my mortality every time I walk past."
"What, exactly, is a photo?" asks Maggie. "It used to be the precious little rectangle that you collected from the chemist, among the other dozen or so from that film. Every one, unless it was complete dud, was carefully fastened into the album and a caption was written underneath. Now it's one image among hundreds on a little screen that are quickly flicked through. The chances of you ever presenting it as an interesting item to be examined and discussed, and secured for posterity, are slight. I wonder about the gap in family records that will be found by future genealogists; I have a couple of years of photos on CDs, but what are the chances of the technology to read them being available when my grandchildren are trying to reconstruct my life in 50 years' time? And as for the memories held on smartphones, I make a point of selecting a few to be actually printed, as hard copy on a piece of stiff paper, to write on the back of and put into a storage box."
Robert says: "People used to write names and places on the back of photo prints. This rarely happens with digital images and the record is often lost forever when the card is wiped."
"Mother recently handed over a large buff envelope full of old pictures of myself and others, including a few small ones taken at a coronation street party in London," says Susan. "The lightly pencilled 'Susan Coronation' on the back confirmed my attendance. Dug them out of the huge pile, scanned them into the phone and amused a few select friends. The problem is that once in the system the images should be identified with metadata - this task is so onerous compared to pencilling on the back that it rarely happens."
Kay from near Ballarat says: "I have made a photo (printed on photo paper) album for each of our eight grandchildren. Those who live in Oz are just Christmas - all the annual parties and school functions and preparations and neighbourhood lights, as well as Christmas Day. Those who live in Asia, and don't have the Christmas festivities that we do, have books of photos of each time we get together, either here or there. They each keep their book, so that they can turn the pages to look back, and I add to it each year. Hard copy memories to show their grandkids."
Four decades in the media, working in print and television. Formerly editor of the South Coast Register and Milton Ulladulla Times. Based on the South Coast of NSW.
