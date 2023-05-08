Conditions for businesses have weakened and confidence among retailers and personal services providers has taken a battering as the economy slows under a succession of interest rate hikes.
An index measuring key aspects of trading including sales, forward orders, capacity use and employment compiled by the National Australia Bank fell 2 points last month to be at 14 points, almost half the level reached in mid-2022 when monetary policy was still expansionary.
And it found that the mood among businesses in the consumer sector, including retailers and recreation and personal service providers, has become downbeat.
The result came amid confirmation that the pipeline of new housing has weakened substantially in the past year.
The Australian Bureau of Statistics reported that building approvals eased 0.1 per cent lower in March to be down more than 17 per cent from a year earlier, in a result that does not bode well for hopes of an improvement in the nation's extreme housing shortage any time soon.
The downturn in the housing figures and the business index has coincided with the Reserve Bank of Australia's drive to dampen demand and inflation through one of the sharpest tightening cycles in its recent history, including a May 2 rate rise that surprised markets.
The NAB index tracking business confidence improved marginally by 1 point but remains anchored around 0 points - indicating that optimists and pessimists are evenly split.
NAB chief economist Alan Oster said that although business conditions edged lower they still remain elevated.
"Demand is still very strong across the board, particularly in transport, utilities and mining," Mr Oster said, adding that demand for workers was also "holding up".
The economist said the softening in confidence suggested that although trading conditions and employment remain robust, businesses expect the recent period of resilience to fade.
In what may be a promising sign for the Reserve Bank as it tries to drive inflation down, the NAB index found cost pressures, though "very high", were easing.
It might also provide some reassurance for the central bank on wages. The RBA is worried about the possibility of the tight jobs market fueling a wage-price spiral but the NAB survey found labour costs, while high, are holding steady.
But the measure of new orders fell to 1 point, its weakest reading since September 2021, during the height of the delta wave lockdowns.
Westpac senior economist Andrew Hanlan said the that the flow of forward orders "has dried up as the economy slows and lacks momentum".
Adrian Rollins is economics correspondent for the Canberra Times
