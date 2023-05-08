It was good to read on Monday that the federal government has not allocated any funds in this year's budget for major sports facilities in Canberra.
The ACT government needs to develop and commit to a long-term plan for major sports, entertainment and conference facilities in Canberra before any federal government funding is handed over.
A long-term plan must consider the future viability of Bruce Stadium, AIS Arena, Civic Pool, Manuka Oval, Convention Centre, Thoroughbred Park and Exhibition Park.
This plan may take 10 to 20 years to fully implement due to the significant cost and land use arrangements.
Burley Griffin had a long-term plan for Canberra. It is now time for the ACT government to go from the band-aid approach since self-government to a plan that ensures that any major facility is utilised on a very regular basis and attracts national and international events to Canberra.
All of Canberra's current major facilities are outdated and underutilised. Any new major outdoor stadium must be used by all football codes and cricket to achieve maximum use and value for the significant investment.
The witnessing by millions throughout the world of the coronation of King Charles III is living testament to the British monarchy's enduring influence on the values, traditions and beliefs that have shaped Western civilisation.
But despite this immeasurable legacy, Australia stands at a crossroads in deciding whether to sever our constitutional ties to the British monarchy and create a truly independent and self-governing republic.
Central to this politically existential decision is the tragic disenfranchisement of Indigenous peoples that weighs heavily upon the national conscience.
For although we may together say, "God save the King", no such religious pomp and ceremony can morally absolve the British monarchy from failing to prevent what could today be classed by Western civilisation as a genocide.
All the pomp and ceremony for the new King brings to my mind the attitude that my mum's brother, my uncle Gus, held toward the royals. He lived in London all his life, worked very hard in the insurance industry, going from poor working class origins to a middle-class standard of living, and providing well for his family.
He was a conservative who told me, when we met in London in 1985, that he very much liked Margaret Thatcher.
However, when I asked his attitude to the royal family, he was contemptuous. A bit like Thatcher herself, who was no great friend of theirs, my uncle Gus believed that reward should come from hard work and effort.
He saw the royals as "bludgers", not that he used that Australian expression. He was very English and proudly so.
Were he alive, he would be repulsed by the current circus. My mother, another proud Londoner (born in Hackney, in the East End) also had no time for them.
Their wealth is obscene, and they did not earn it.
What a perfectly planned show of pomp, circumstance and religious observation of the highest and most literally colourful order.
The highlight? For me it was the Archbishop of Canterbury inviting the assemblage to proffer the oath of allegiance to the King, his heirs and successors - but only if they wished to.
His reasoning, stated later, was that he considered it was "democratic". "Oh well," I thought, as I tucked into my Weet-Bix next morning, "it's back to the humdrum of reality."
As I walk the streets around my inner city apartment where the speed limits are 40km/h I'm very much of the opinion that lowering speed limits to 30km/h on all suburban streets won't achieve the desired effects.
I've seen too many near-misses as a result of ignorant behaviour by motorists, cyclists and pedestrians alike for that to happen.
Leopards don't change their spots. All that will be achieved will be a plethora of letters to these columns accusing the Barr government of another cynical money grab to fund the tram.
One of the regular contributors to the CT letters page (from Fairfield, I believe) asserted in Monday's paper (Letters, May 8), "Scientists don't even know why the planets don't gradually change their orbits", leading to them crashing into the sun or flying off into outer space.
Hmm, I think scientists might actually know quite a bit about that stuff. I seem to remember being taught about it in high school many decades ago. Let me think now: did it have something to do with the effect of gravity and the conservation of angular momentum, or was it the result of pixies sprinkling magic dust from the heavens?
Perhaps I should consult a science textbook before making a categorical statement. I believe there might be some in the local library.
From the Early Morning Rain to Sundown, A Song for a Winter's Night and almost 230 other songs, the wonderful Gordon Lightfoot has left us with his music and thoughts on life, love, wars and the environment.
Lightfoot, who died on May 1 aged 84, overcame major illness and alcoholism. He continued to tour, mainly in the US and Canada, until quite recently, with loyal band members who had been with him for more than 50 years.
First recognised in the 1960s as a gifted songwriter, he developed into a consummate performer of his folk/country style music. He influenced numerous other artists, including Jimmy Buffett, Dan Fogelberg and Steve Earle.
He gave generously to numerous environmental causes and was a keen sailor and adventurer to Canada's rugged north.
In his biography, Lightfoot by Nicholas Jemmings, it is recorded Frank Sinatra declined to sing If You Could Read My Mind because it had too many words.
That song effectively launched Lightfoot's career outside his native Canada in the early 1970s .
He remained relatively unknown in Australia, though some folk would remember Sundown, The Wreck of the Edmund Fitzgerald and If You Could Read My Mind.
But he was far more than that to me and those who play and love his evocative and poetic songs. He declared in 2002 after almost dying from a ruptured artery in his stomach, he was no longer afraid of death.
Now, the old man is Home from the Forest, at peace with his Mr Rock of Ages.
Perhaps through the good offices of The Canberra Times we, the people, may be able to be advised just who it was that made the frightening decision to proceed with the AUKUS program.
I think it is only fair for the people to know if their elected member was a party to the decision. If it was only the three people from the government as is often reported - the Prime Minister, the Minster for Foreign Affairs and the Minister for Defence - it is time for the full Parliament to be given the chance to support or object to AUKUS.
This is far too important a decision to leave to three people whose motives could be questionable. Three people out of 25 million? Is that democracy?
Where I live, Jill Sutton (Letters, May 8), the homeless beggars don't "snatch food off the table".
Many proprietors allow their staff to give the cold and hungry a coffee and something to eat, especially in the early mornings.
Locals also donate their loyalty card freebies to the needy.
I add that no one has yet answered that (Letters, January 14, 2021) question for the young homeless woman and her faithful dog begging outside the supermarket: "How will your republic make a scrap of difference to her plight?"
LNG earnings are estimated to reach a whopping $91 billion in 2022-23 ("Govt could be forced to fight for gas tax changes", May 5). Yet it's "contentious" for the government to raise an extra $2.4 billion via gas taxes over the next four years.
How ridiculous. I may just be a busy mum doing everything I can to protect my children's futures, but I am tired of APPEA and gas giant executives crying poor as they profit from wrecking our planet.
This budget is the time to put people over profit and increase the squeeze on fossil fuel corporations. Over to you, treasurer.
Will 40 km/h school zones apply on the new pupil-free days?
My vote for the most insincere words in the modern lexicon is: "Your call is important to us!"
I'm curious about Nic Stuart's spruiking of the pipeline to Singapore. Why so much effort for Singapore? Is that where these characters prefer to pay their tax? I don't remember Albo doing anything to stymie it, so why blame him?
It was good to hear that after attending the coronation Brazil's President Lula denounced the lack of concerted efforts to free WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange, who has spent four years languishing in a British prison.
I certainly hope that neither Charles and Camilla nor William and Kate don't take up Prime Minister Anthony Albanese's invitation to visit Australia. It would be a gross waste of Australian taxpayers' money, particularly when there are so many urgent issues to address at the moment.
The UK armed forces certainly turned on a magnificent display at the grand parade on Saturday. May they all, including their submariners, now stay at home and stop stirring up tensions half a world away where they don't belong and are not welcome.
I wrote to The Canberra Times on Saturday expressing concern about the lack of COVID-19 media coverage lately. That issue was addressed in Sunday's editorial. Well done and thank you.
Re Dennis Mansell's letter (Letters, May 8). Calling a city (and presumably its inhabitants) stupid because he had a bit of difficulty finding a parking spot is a bit poor and uneducated.
There has been much comment on the $20.8 billion the Coalition government spent on consultants. The same Coalition is now bemoaning the 8000 extra public servants this government has employed. The $20.8 billion it spent could have been used to employ more than 200,000 new public servants.
Even if democracy disappears globally the idea of voting and free speech will never die.
Often when The Canberra Times vividly reports on a crime the offender is not named, irrespective of age, for "legal reasons" in your newspaper. Could we have more detail about what these reasons actually are? It smacks of an excuse.
