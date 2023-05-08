The Canberra Times
Home/Comment/Letters to the Editor

The ACT government needs a sports and entertainment plan

By Letters to the Editor
May 9 2023 - 5:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The ACT government needs a long term plan to develop better sports and entertainment facilities. Picture by Reiner Schuster
The ACT government needs a long term plan to develop better sports and entertainment facilities. Picture by Reiner Schuster

It was good to read on Monday that the federal government has not allocated any funds in this year's budget for major sports facilities in Canberra.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Letters to the Editor
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.