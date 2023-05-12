This is an edited extract from Motherland by Stephanie Trethewey, a book which details the strength, heartbreak and passion of 14 rural mums.
When I sat down for the video call at my computer and saw Catriona Rowntree smiling back at me, I felt a knot in my stomach. I was nervous.
You see, throughout my early career as a young TV news reporter, I had secretly idolised Catriona. While I spent my days in courtrooms, chasing criminals and rushing to the scene of car accidents, I'd often daydream of travelling the world and working on a show like Getaway, being paid to explore the globe while sharing upbeat stories of people and places.
I'd grown up admiring Catriona's bubbly and beautiful persona on our TV screens; her presentation skills are inspiring, her enthusiasm is infectious and she seemed to play that presenter role so easily. However, years later, I have had the pleasure of discovering for myself that "Australia's most travelled woman" has never played any role other than herself. She's truly one of the most authentic and down-to-earth women you'll ever meet. When she's not travelling the globe, she's a doting mum and a self-described "accidental farmer's wife".
Catriona lives on a sheep and grain property in south-west Victoria with her husband James and their two boys. But her rural retreat is not exactly the life she envisioned for herself as a self-confessed "city chick". While she adores her life, putting down roots in the country took several years of hard work, heartbreak and, eventually, a huge compromise. Catriona is a proud North Shore Sydney girl, the youngest of four children, who grew up 20 minutes from the heart of the city. She says she's been talkative and loud her whole life, desperate as a young girl to stand out in her busy, noisy household of six where being the centre of attention was nearly impossible.
Amongst the chaos of home life, Catriona found calm through the very special relationship and close bond she had with her beloved grandmother who was a guiding light throughout her life. Her nan was like a second mum to her, as well as a mentor and confidante who shaped many of the choices she made as a woman and as a mother. She was even the inspiration for one of Catriona's books, which shares the life lessons she'd learned at her nan's knee. When I asked Catriona about her motherhood journey raising her two boys, her stories are full of recollections of her nan's words of wisdom.
There's no doubt that kindness is a trait that has served Catriona well throughout her life and career; it's hard not to love her, and Australia agrees. She has spent 25 years at the helm of the country's most popular travel show, and it was a role she was born to play but fate needed a little push. Catriona's mum recognised in her outspoken, energetic, eight-year-old daughter the desire to stand out and promptly enrolled her in speech and drama classes. From there, her confidence and her talent grew into a force to be reckoned with.
While Catriona went on to become the golden girl of Australian television, she has worked incredibly hard and pushed through many challenges to get to where she is now.
Her ability to "talk the leg off a chair" caused major issues for her in the classroom and she spent a lot of time in detention. In Year 7, her first school suspended her indefinitely, a cataclysmic moment that could have defeated her, but instead it propelled her forward.
When Catriona changed schools, she was taken under the wing of the headmaster who saw the obvious talent she had, and instead of punishing her for it he helped her harness it and believe in it.
"My previous school said I was never going to amount to anything because I couldn't stop talking but this man looked at me and he said, 'You never know, Catriona, one day you could get paid to do that."'
And that's exactly what happened. With the support of her new school, and a growing love of storytelling and journalism, Catriona's thirst for a career in broadcasting was unquenchable. After visiting a Sydney radio station where her friend's father was an announcer, Catriona pursued her passion relentlessly, and when she finished high school she secured her first job in community radio. Over the following three years she applied for countless jobs in the TV industry before finally, as she grew tired of sending out her resume with no success, she secured an audition with Channel Nine's children's series Wonder World and her climb to TV stardom began.
In 1992 Catriona was a junior researcher on the show and by 1994 she was promoted to host. Two years after that, she got the biggest break of her career when she was hired as the face and host of the hit travel show Getaway and her career literally took off.
In 1999, aged 29, Catriona's glamorous world collided with the man she'd later move heaven and earth to be with. Her friend invited her to a country party on a farm near Geelong in southern Victoria and it proved to be the best party she'd ever attend. Catriona theatrically recalls the exact moment she locked eyes across the room with a strapping young farmer named James.
"I'd never seen anything like this guy, he'd never seen anything like me and it was lust at first sight."
While their love story has a happy ending, their journey to be together has been incredibly challenging, especially for Catriona.
With her work and her family cemented deeply in the heart of Sydney and James's on the farm in another state, the pair endured a long-distance relationship until eventually it became clear that someone would have to compromise. At the time, Catriona couldn't bear the thought of leaving her family in Sydney, so at one point she broke things off. One year later, she still hadn't gotten over him and it was clear she'd made a huge mistake. That's when fate came calling.
Catriona was still nursing a broken heart but it was full steam ahead with work. She was doing some research for a travel book she was writing when her friend invited her to fly down to Victoria and bunker down at her beach house so she could enjoy some solitude to write. Coincidentally, her friend's holiday house happened to be just a short drive from James's farm so Catriona took a spontaneous leap of faith and decided to offer the universe one last chance to give her a sign.
"I thought, I'm going to make a vow. I'm going to drive past the back gate of James's farm. If I see him, that'll be a sign. If I don't see him, that will also be a sign, a sign to finally cut the cord and move on."
With her cap pulled down firmly over her head for fear of being recognised, Catriona cased the road running along the back of James's property. Suddenly, her phone rang. It was James. Catriona panicked and thought that he'd spotted her but, much to her relief, she realised it was a pocket dial - James had called her by accident. A few seconds later, James's confused voice was on the other end of the phone; to her excitement, he'd finally picked it up after hearing Catriona's voice booming out of his back pocket. Turns out he'd forgotten to take her off speed dial after they broke up and had accidentally called her when he sat on his phone in the tractor.
"I swear to God, if it hadn't happened to me, I wouldn't believe it was true. The end of the story is I pulled the car over, I sat on the side of the road and we talked on the phone for about an hour. James came to visit me at my friend's beach house the next day."
Safe to say their reconciliation went well and they promised never to break up again.
Since their chance meeting in 1999, Catriona and James struggled their way through a long-distance relationship for nearly a decade, each adapting to fit into the other's vastly different world. But the moment James proposed to Catriona marked the biggest fork in the road in her life. Getting married and committing to life on the land with him was more permanent and more terrifying than she'd realised.
"It was incredibly difficult. And unless somebody compromised, it was never going to come to fruition. I knew that it had to be me."
They married in 2008, moving into a once-derelict cottage on the farm that they'd spent several years renovating. There wasn't a lot of time for Catriona to soak in rural life as a newlywed, however. Before long, she was back to work, travelling the globe for weeks at a time shooting for Getaway.
The first chapter of their life on the land together was busy, exciting and daunting all at the same time. And then the next chapter was the prospect of starting a family together. Catriona told me that before she met James, she didn't think she'd ever have children, but almost immediately after their wedding, Catriona got clucky and was ready to take an even bigger leap, this time into motherhood. While the burning desire to have a family was there, so was the fear of the consequences for her working life.
"I thought, I've found love but I've killed my career," she says.
Catriona's first son Andrew was born in 2009 and was named after Catriona's late grandfather, her dear nan's husband. Catriona says she was totally unprepared for what awaited her at home on the farm with a newborn. Her mother and nan came down from Sydney to help but once they left, Catriona was devastated. Motherhood was a huge shock to the system.
She initially had plans for little Andrew to become Australia's most travelled baby but flying around the country with him proved too difficult and too stressful, These days she ensures she's never away from home for more than a couple of weeks at a time and jokes that she's spent her career as a FIFO worker.
In 2011, Catriona and James welcomed their second son, Charlie. Sadly, Catriona's beloved nan passed away during her pregnancy and never got to meet him. Her death was a devastating blow for Catriona - her nan had been such a big presence in her life and someone Catriona had turned to whenever she needed help or advice. One of the many lessons her nan taught her was to live a life with purpose. Catriona has leaned into this throughout her life. She's passionate about giving back to the farming industry, a world she's grown to love.
In fact, one of the lightbulb moments Catriona had about how she could support the agriculture industry in a meaningful way came while she was sitting in front of the TV one Sunday afternoon watching Landline.
"The story was so bloody boring! In the segment, they mentioned the organisation Australian Wool Innovation and so I just called them the next day. I said, 'Listen, I can talk the leg off a chair, everybody knows me ... how can I help? Put me to work'."
And so began Catriona's first farming-related job as an ambassador for Australia's wool industry. She shares stories across the supply chain, from farmers right through to clothing designers, putting a spotlight on one of our unique and fast-growing fibre sectors. She might be wool's best PR agent but back on her own sheep farm, Catriona says she's quite comfortable sticking to her ambassador role and steering well clear of any farming jobs, including shearing. She is also happy to share the fact she bypasses several stereotypical "farmer's wife" duties.
"I cannot cook for shearers to save my life. I just bring them pre-made cake from a packet and they appreciate that much more than my failed attempts at baking!
"The moment that I stopped trying to conform and be what I thought I should be, life took off!"
All these years later, she still feels like a "round peg in a square hole" on the farm but she loves her home and the life she and James have created.
Catriona's bubbly personality and positivity are intoxicating and her passion for everything she stands for is infectious. She is, by all accounts, an extrovert and a risk-taker with a thirst for knowledge and a desire to keep learning and growing as a woman, as a wife, as a mother, and TV presenter.
When we catch up, another harvest season is coming to an end for Catriona and James, and she's got a bottle of champagne ready to pop. She's been waiting to celebrate this for months. James's ridiculously long working hours will ease up slightly, which means she'll soon be able enjoy a coffee in bed with him - one of their morning rituals which she adores and has missed.
Speaking of seasons, a new one is about to begin off the farm for Catriona. She's preparing to shoot a record 27th season of Getaway. And just when you think she's got all she can handle on her plate, she tells me that she's in the middle of getting her pilot licence and also travelling around regional Australia for a Channel 9 show called Country House Hunters, about finding homes in the country for people seeking a new life away from the city. Catriona is also flying the flag for wool by taking on design collaborations with Australian fashion brands such as Iris & Wool and Blue Illusion.
"I love to challenge myself and do things I don't think I can do."
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.