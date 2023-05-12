With her cap pulled down firmly over her head for fear of being recognised, Catriona cased the road running along the back of James's property. Suddenly, her phone rang. It was James. Catriona panicked and thought that he'd spotted her but, much to her relief, she realised it was a pocket dial - James had called her by accident. A few seconds later, James's confused voice was on the other end of the phone; to her excitement, he'd finally picked it up after hearing Catriona's voice booming out of his back pocket. Turns out he'd forgotten to take her off speed dial after they broke up and had accidentally called her when he sat on his phone in the tractor.