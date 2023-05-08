Something strange happened on Sunday afternoon.
No, not the sight of a topless Lachlan Lonergan charging down the field. Well that was strange, but for other reasons.
Also not because Noah Lolesio appeared to yell "Carter Gordon" as he celebrated his second try in the Brumbies' victory over the Melbourne Rebels.
What was strange was the fact everyone was talking about rugby union.
On a weekend in which the NRL celebrated Magic Round, it was a game of rugby union played in front of a sparse crowd in Melbourne and broadcast on Stan that had sports fans abuzz.
The moments that attracted most of the attention, Lonergan's bizarre run and Lolesio's passion, showcased much of what's great about rugby union.
Unsurprisingly, Lolesio's passion divided opinions. It's rare to win over everyone, but the emerging flyhalf was largely lauded for showing how much the one-on-one battle with Rebels No.10 Carter Gordon meant to him.
Clips of the post-try celebration have been circulated on every major news website in Australia and the battle for places in Eddie Jones' World Cup squad suddenly became a lot more interesting.
If the average fan hadn't heard of Noah Lolesio or Carter Gordon before, they sure as hell have now.
Tom Wright summed it up when he said the personal battles bring the best out of every player and add a unique element to the sport.
Those who criticise Lolesio's behaviour fail to recognise one of the reasons rugby has declined in this country.
Players have been turned into robots, unable to be their authentic selves on and off the field. Rugby has few high-profile stars because the sport has few unique characters.
Instead of denouncing displays of passion and emotion, we should be encouraging players to deliver more than a simple soundbite. There's a reason Nick Cummins was a household name during his career.
Lolesio could have avoided the media on Sunday night, but instead accepted an interview request from The Canberra Times. The 23-year-old was refreshingly honest and open as he discussed the challenges he has faced over the past few years.
It's comments like these, rather than the usual cliches, that get casual fans interested and help establish a connection between supporters and players.
As for Lonergan, well the hooker showed personality of his own when he took to social media on Sunday.
"If you had a Ferrari would you keep it in the garage?" he posted.
The only question left was why did referee James Doleman blow play up?
Lonergan's run showed that rugby isn't all scrums and goal kicking and should be used to sell the unpredictability of the sport.
If the hooker went topless in Melbourne, what could happen when the Brumbies host the Highlanders at Canberra Stadium on Sunday afternoon? There's only one way to find out.
