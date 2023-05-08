Canberra batter Blake Macdonald is one step closer to achieving a childhood dream after receiving a Cricket NSW contract.
The 25-year-old has forced his way into the squad through sheer weight of runs, scoring 608 runs and averaging 55.27 in the National Second XI last summer.
The professional contract comes as Cricket ACT announced a number of changes for the upcoming season.
The return of the ACT Comets as a standalone side in the National Second XI competition has triggered a coaching reshuffle, with former Meteors coach Jono Dean now set to coach the Comets and Erin Osborne promoted to lead the Meteors.
Katie Mack will return for a 10th season in Canberra, while local talent Zoe Cooke has taken up an opportunity in Brisbane.
Macdonald is looking to make the most of his long-awaited opportunity in NSW and build on an impressive season.
The performances led to a Sheffield Shield debut in the Blues' final game of the season and he quickly showed he has what it takes to perform in first-class cricket.
Macdonald scored a patient half-century in the second innings and will look to entrench his place in the NSW team.
The Western District product is one of two players to earn their first contract, bowler Ross Pawson rewarded after averaging 15.97 for Northern District in Sydney first grade.
The team's eight Australian stars are also set for another year in blue, Steve Smith headlining a list also featuring Nathan Lyon, Mitchell Starc and Pat Cummins.
Cricket NSW high performance manager Greg Mail said Macdonald will have the chance to learn from some of the nation's best players.
"Both Blake and Ross have deserved their contracts through sheer weight of runs and wickets at Premier Cricket and Second Xl level," Mail said. "Their contracts show that when players consistently perform at that level, we will look at those performances positively."
The changes at the Blues come as Cricket ACT officials finalise the Meteors squad for next summer.
The team is looking to build on the platform left by Dean as he developed a young group of players last season.
Osborne's appointment comes as she climbs the Cricket Australia coaching pathway and will allow her to develop as a leader.
"It's an opportunity for both Erin and Jono," Cricket ACT head of cricket Stuart Karppinen said. "We were looking at how we can continue to develop Erin's coaching. She's had the opportunity with secondments with Australia A, she's been very good in the pathways space.
"Erin has developed quite quickly and giving her an opportunity provides us with an opportunity to retain her here in Canberra, otherwise she might look to follow a coaching pathway elsewhere. Likewise with Jono and getting him back to male cricket, we were considering his development pathway as well. It means we were able to keep two good people in our program."
Dean and Karppinen are currently mapping out a long-term vision for the Comets.
The goal is to provide a full pathway from junior cricket through to the second XI team to ensure players can remain in Canberra.
With plans in place to join the Sheffield Shield later this decade, the hope is players such as Blake Macdonald will play first-class cricket without having to leave the ACT.
"One of the things we're working on is being clear on how we want to play cricket and how we develop players," Karppinen said. "That involves the messaging out to club cricket, how we reward local performances and build a squad of players to win matches here in Canberra.
"That structure will have an impact on our development programs that sit underneath the Comets and Meteors. We're working through aligning the pathway from age-group cricket, it's a top-down approach."
Sports reporter at the Canberra Times
Sports reporter at the Canberra Times
