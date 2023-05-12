Love Again. M, 104 minutes. 2 stars
The romantic comedy - it's a genre filled with lots of movies that are basically the same.
Two hot people lead important lives but each have a hole where love should go, until they have a "meet cute" with one another, start dating, realise one has been hiding an important thing from the other, break up, and inevitably get back together with some grand display of affection.
Think of just about any rom-com you like and it fits that formula.
While it is obvious and predictable, if you get the right cast, a pumping soundtrack, memorable supporting characters and quippy dialogue, you've got a winner.
Think Notting Hill, 27 Dresses, 10 Things I Hate About You, How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days, etc.
There's nothing inherently wrong with following the formula - as the aforementioned movies show, it can work a treat. Viewers don't need to use their brains too much in a rom-com, and can follow along happily in the knowledge that everything will work out okay in the end.
So that brings us to Love Again, the new big screen rom-com hitting cinemas in time for Mother's Day.
Our leads are grieving children's book writer Mira (Priyanka Chopra Jonas, currently starring in Prime Video's Citadel) and cynical music writer Rob (Mum's favourite from Outlander, Sam Heughan).
Mira has hidden herself away from the world since her would-be fiancé was run down by a drunk driver two years earlier, while Rob has been - per his boss - useless at work since his fiancée called off the wedding shortly before the big day.
After receiving some advice on managing her grief from burger shop owner Mo, Mira decides to start texting her dead boyfriend how she feels. Little does she know, his number has found its way to Rob's new work phone.
He is immediately smitten by Mira's depth of feeling and is determined to find out who is behind the texts. He goes so far as to spend his entire one-on-one interview with Celine Dion (yes, the actual Celine Dion, who has also provided several new songs to the soundtrack) talking about his fixation with the texter instead of actually interviewing the superstar.
Dion is a fun gimmick to get the crowd in. Her character is almost this mystic matchmaker; part therapist, part Cupid. She shares a lot of her own story - including her romance with late husband Rene, and her grief at losing him.
Just as odd Yuletide rom-com Last Christmas was filled with George Michael music, Dion's music is heard right throughout the film, and, as shown in the trailer, we're treated to Heughan singing It's All Coming Back to Me Now in the shower.
Of course Mira and Rob meet and are charmed by one another. They are perfectly suited. Despite all the long glances and pretty flirtations, there's perhaps not quite as much chemistry as we'd like, but there's enough to buy into them as a good coupling.
There are a few moments worthy of a good chuckle, and some nice musings on moving on after experiencing grief in Love Again.
The grand gesture moment is quite ludicrous, as is the reaction to it, but again - we don't think too hard in rom-coms, so we'll let it slide.
Though it could do with more memorable supporting characters (barring Dion), sparkier chemistry between the leads and a better soundtrack (sorry Celine), Love Again is still a harmless bit of fun and it's fun to watch Heughan and Chopra Jonas.
Stay through the credits for a bonus scene.
Hi! I've been a journalist with the Advertiser newspapers in Macarthur since 2014, covering all sorts of news, entertainment and sport. I also write movie reviews.
