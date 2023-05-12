The Canberra Times
Home/Canberra

What do mothers really want for Mother's Day?

Karen Hardy
By Karen Hardy
May 13 2023 - 5:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
How will you be spending Mother's Day? Picture Shutterstock
How will you be spending Mother's Day? Picture Shutterstock

Happy Mother's Day. Hopefully you're reading this snuggled up in bed, with a cuppa and some buttery toast.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Karen Hardy

Karen Hardy

Canberra Times lifestyle reporter

I've covered a few things here at The Canberra Times over the years, from sport to education. But now I get to write about the fun stuff - where to eat, what to do, places to go, people to see. Let me know about your favourite things. Email: karen.hardy@canberratimes.com.au

More from Canberra
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.