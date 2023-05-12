Happy Mother's Day. Hopefully you're reading this snuggled up in bed, with a cuppa and some buttery toast.
I hope you got what you wanted, if indeed you want for anything on a day that's usually, if we're all honest about it, just like any other Sunday. We're catching up with the washing, tidying the house, sorting out the plan for the week ahead.
I'm having a very unusual day. I'll be building some Lego and heading to the Brumbies match this afternoon.
Son arrived safely at his new destination and his farewell Mother's Day present was a Lego kit, Minions of all things, I'm not sure what that's meant to represent.
And then daughter surprised me by offering to come to the Brumbies with me, to watch them play the Highlanders at GIO Stadium, might see you there.
Even better, for years now Mother's Day has been spent at the National Hockey Centre, but this season our game was played yesterday. (Note to Hockey ACT, maybe on the Mother's Day weekend all women's games could be scheduled on the Saturday?) A free day to do as I please.
It will all feel a little weird but I couldn't think of a better way to spend the day.
For me it's never been about flowers, or high teas, or fancy jewellery. It's always been about being acknowledged, about knowing that your children actually know you.
Lego and rugby? They've got me down pat.
So think about your mum and what she might like, what she does like.
Let her know that you've been thinking about her, and that for the number of years she's been your mother that you've been paying attention to her.
Maybe she is a jewellery and perfume kind of person, maybe she'd love an afternoon of axe throwing or mountain bike riding, maybe she wants to see a movie and have a choc top, maybe she wants to snuggle on the lounge and watch a whole season of The Crown with you.
Think about it and you should know what makes her happy.
But if you're stuck, here's a few things that might do just that.
Bake her a cake. Who doesn't love cake? Take it over and eat it with her. Ice it. Put some decorations on it. Why not even channel a magical Women's Weekly kids cake, perhaps one she made you for your 7th birthday, and present her with that.
Ask her to cook dinner for you. But ask her for your favourite childhood meal. When was the last time you ate her tuna pasta, or a basic spag bol, or beef stroganoff, or tacos. Do the clean up. Watch your table manners.
Go for a walk to one of her favourite spots. Does she love it down at the lake? Would she rather power up Mt Ainslie, or head out bush to Tidbinbilla or something like that? Surprise her with a picnic. Talk along the way. Hold her hand.
Make her a mix tape. Or a Spotify playlist at least. What are some of her favourite songs? Go right back. A friend once made me a playlist with the number one song on my birthday since the year I was born. It was great. Did she sing you a lullaby when you were a baby? Add that in too.
Does she have a favourite author? Has she got their latest release? Or the entire back catalogue? Get two copies of the same book and read it with her. Your own little book club. Can you remember the book she read when you were small enough to sit on her lap? Find her a copy of that and read it together. Keep it for your own children. And their children.
But it might all be easier than this.
A recent poll in the United Kingdom found that what mums really want is time.
Fifty-eight per cent just wanted free time, to be able to "drop everything" for Mother's Day. In that free time 42 per cent thought they might read a book, 44 per cent wanted to watch some television, 30 per cent wanted time to do a hobby or craft.
Ten per cent said they just wanted time to go to the toilet by themselves. We've all been there.
I recognise too that Mother's Day can be hard for some people.
Perhaps your mother is no longer with you, perhaps the relationship is strained. Whatever the reason.
I'd be all for just sharing this sentiment with any woman in my life.
After all, who doesn't want to be seen?
I've covered a few things here at The Canberra Times over the years, from sport to education. But now I get to write about the fun stuff - where to eat, what to do, places to go, people to see.
