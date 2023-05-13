Rachael Coopes was just five years old when she announced she would live in Paris one day. She'd been learning a few words of French in preschool, that's the only thing she can pin it on, but on her first trip fresh out of school, she knew it wouldn't be the last time she'd spend time in the city of lights.
"I was young, anything was possible, and somehow the gaze of the revolutionary city emboldened me to be liberated," she says of that first visit.
"As I bought new French clothes, dreamed new dreams and became a new me, I swore allegiance to this new liberated Parisienne Rachelle."
She returned to Sydney determined to follow her heart and give her dream of becoming an actor a chance.
She picked up roles in television series such as Life Support and All Saints, and in the film Billy's Holiday alongside Max Cullen.
And then in 2004 she was awarded the Marten Bequest Travelling Scholarship and the Ian Potter Cultural Trust to study in Paris at Philippe Gaulier's renowned clown school. Paris was calling again. She left her burgeoning career and a loving boyfriend and surrendered to Paris for the next three years.
It's now 2022. She's been a regular presenter on Play School since 2011, she's written and produced plays, she's been teaching at the Australian Theatre for Young People in Sydney, and she has a nine-year-old son.
And then, out of the blue, she has two weeks to herself. Her son is travelling with his father, borders have reopened. There's only one place she wants to go.
But things change in 20 years, cities, people, expectations. Would Paris still hold the same allure?
"When I landed I had this overwhelming sense of anxiety," she says.
"It was my first child-free trip in 10 years, it was the other side of the world right on the tail end of COVID, the plane was half empty and I was back in a place where I had so much time and space in my 20s.
"It certainly felt like a kind of journey into my soul."
It was this transition where the idea of her latest book, Paris for Beginners, sprung from. It's a personal, humorous, insightful memoir of sorts, a coming-of-age story, that flits back between the initial trip in 2004 and this newest adventure, as she remembers moments and people and places that changed her.
"There was still this sense of going, who am I? Where am I going in my life? Looking back at my 20s and how they shaped me."
There's a lot we take for granted at that stage of our lives, she says, still believing there are endless possibilities, but age teaches us that's not the case.
She says, this most recent time, one of the things she found the hardest was giving herself permission to focus on herself. As a mostly full-time single parent, she hadn't had the chance to step away and do that. But we all need to, she says, we shouldn't feel guilty or defensive about remembering ourselves.
This trip did she learn anything different about herself than she did the first time?
"You just have to enjoy those moments you get with family or friends, seeing a film or having a connection with someone, just the joy of those moments because you never know if you'll get the chance again," she says.
"Now, with age and wisdom, you realise they are fleeting, they do go, and we have to find ways to remind ourselves to just hold on to them.
"Paris gave me so many of those moments in my life and was such an incredible, transformative time, and while I was very present for most of it, I do look back now and think I wish I had have realised then how incredible they were the first time."
She says she also realised she needed to reconnect with her playful side, find more joy in things. I wonder how someone who loves her time on Play School can think she's not playful enough.
"Life can just have a heaviness to it, the responsibilities and the burdens can end up just making us, most of the time, feel like we have to do, do, do, achieve, achieve, achieve, instead of just enjoying life.
"When I'm doing Play School, in that part of my life, it's my happy place, I am joyful, it's very easy to play in front of the camera, it's my place of comfort and joy and play. It's more the rest of life that I feel like can get really serious."
Paris taught her that it's okay to just be, to spend hours in art galleries, to sit in cafes and watch the world go by, walk through gardens, stay out till midnight with friends.
"Yes, things had changed in Paris, and so had I, but having that time to myself to reflect on what was important to me was the best thing."
I've covered a few things here at The Canberra Times over the years, from sport to education. But now I get to write about the fun stuff - where to eat, what to do, places to go, people to see. Let me know about your favourite things. Email: karen.hardy@canberratimes.com.au
