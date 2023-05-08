Nation-leading protections for renters will have little effect unless tenants have better access to dispute resolution and support, an ACT Greens backbencher has said.
Johnathan Davis will on Wednesday use a motion in the Legislative Assembly calling on the government to investigate and then establish a renters' ombudsman or commissioner.
"I want the government to look at every rental commissioner or ombudsman or statutory body in the country compare and contrast their role and their legal framework in which tenants operate, compare that to the ACT's nation-leading rental protections and try and design an ombudsman or a commissioner that would work better for this setting," Mr Davis said.
Mr Davis said the barrier for tenants to access the ACT Civil and Administrative Tribunal was in many cases too high, especially to resolve relatively minor matters where landlords and tenants are at odds.
An ombudsman would support renters as much as it could support landlords, he said.
"There are also going to be landlords and real estate agents out there who just do not have as good an understanding as they probably should about what their obligations are as landlords and real estate agents," Mr Davis said.
Mr Davis' motion, if passed, will require the ACT government to investigate rental ombudsmen and commissioners across Australia and consider how the position could be created in the ACT with the power to offer free mediation and conciliation services, issue infringement notices and provide advice to government.
The government would need to report back to the Assembly by the end of the parliamentary year.
"I think one of the advantages about being one of the last cabs off the rank here is that we can hopefully pull the very best parts out of rental commissioners and ombudsmen and other statutory bodies in other jurisdictions and create the very best set up here in the ACT, which would do our laws justice, when we have the very best laws in the country that protect renters," Mr Davis said.
MORE A.C.T. POLITICS NEWS:
No-cause evictions were banned in the ACT from April 1, a move which the government believed would give tenants greater rights and the opposition said would force property investors to leave the market.
Landlords and agents have also been banned from encouraging rent bidding and tenants will be afforded greater freedom to grow food and compost scraps.
The ACT Greens last week publicly called on the ACT government to implement a two-year rent freeze, prompting Chief Minister Andrew to call on his junior coalition partner to bring forward a cabinet submission on the proposal.
We've made it a whole lot easier for you to have your say. Our new comment platform requires only one log-in to access articles and to join the discussion on The Canberra Times website. Find out how to register so you can enjoy civil, friendly and engaging discussions. See our moderation policy here.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Jasper Lindell joined The Canberra Times in 2018. He is a Legislative Assembly reporter, covering ACT politics and government. He also writes about development, transport, heritage, local history, literature and the arts, as well as contributing to the Times' Panorama magazine. He was previously a Sunday Canberra Times reporter.
Jasper Lindell joined The Canberra Times in 2018. He is a Legislative Assembly reporter, covering ACT politics and government. He also writes about development, transport, heritage, local history, literature and the arts, as well as contributing to the Times' Panorama magazine. He was previously a Sunday Canberra Times reporter.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.