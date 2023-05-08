The Canberra Times
Home/Canberra

The airport reached minus 3.1 degrees on Tuesday morning, the coldest since August 2022

Sara Garrity
By Sara Garrity
Updated May 9 2023 - 9:38am, first published 7:01am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Freezing conditions have presented themselves all over the capital region over the last few days, including in Royalla. Pictures by Aneta Petreski
Freezing conditions have presented themselves all over the capital region over the last few days, including in Royalla. Pictures by Aneta Petreski

The snow and hail may have passed, but the cold mornings are well and truly sticking around after Canberra records the coldest morning since August last year.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Sara Garrity

Sara Garrity

News Reporter

Sara writes about general Canberra news. She has previously worked as the journalist at Allhomes, writing about property news through a Canberra lens. You can email story ideas or tips to Sara at sgarrity@austcommunitymedia.com.au.

More from Canberra
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.