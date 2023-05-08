The snow and hail may have passed, but the cold mornings are well and truly sticking around after Canberra records the coldest morning since August last year.
The airport dropped to minus 3.1 degrees just after 5.30am on Tuesday, making it the coldest morning of the year so far.
Sheep grazier warnings were in place on Tuesday morning, extending to Wednesday which has a forecast low of minus 1.
Duty forecaster at the Bureau of Meteorology Kate Doyle told ABC Radio a current high-pressure system would make the days warmer, but temperatures would remain cold at night and in the morning until the sun came out.
She said the weekend's windy conditions were passing in the ACT, but coastal wind warnings remained.
The clear Canberra skies, which are influenced by the winds, are responsible for the freezing night time and morning conditions, she said.
IN OTHER NEWS:
Frost was sticking around at 7.30am on Tuesday, with some parts of Canberra's temperatures remaining in the negative figures, including the airport at minus 1.
It will warm as the day progresses however. Tuesday is expected to reach a maximum of 15 degrees in what will be a partly cloudy day.
From here, the rest of the week will remain sunny and warm after chilly and crisp starts of 1 degree from Thursday to Saturday.
Sunday and Monday are expected to reach a minimum of three degrees, a relatively warm change from the mornings which came beforehand.
Last Sunday, Canberra recorded the coldest May day in 23 years with a top of just 7.8 degrees.
Significant amounts of snow fell around the capital, and Belconnen experienced a white dusting of hail stones making the region almost unrecognisable.
With a number of days remaining until the official start to winter, it likely won't be the last time Canberrans witness these conditions this year.
Sara writes about general Canberra news. She has previously worked as the journalist at Allhomes, writing about property news through a Canberra lens. You can email story ideas or tips to Sara at sgarrity@austcommunitymedia.com.au.
Sara writes about general Canberra news. She has previously worked as the journalist at Allhomes, writing about property news through a Canberra lens. You can email story ideas or tips to Sara at sgarrity@austcommunitymedia.com.au.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.