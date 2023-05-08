The Canberra Times
Traffic diverted at intersection between Empire Circuit, Tasmania Circuit in Forrest following crash

Sara Garrity
Sara Garrity
Updated May 9 2023 - 10:04am, first published 8:54am
A two-vehicle crash which temporarily closed the Empire Circuit and Tasmania Circuit intersection near Dampier Crescent in Forrest has been cleared.

