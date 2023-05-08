A two-vehicle crash which temporarily closed the Empire Circuit and Tasmania Circuit intersection near Dampier Crescent in Forrest has been cleared.
Traffic was being diverted as a result of the incident, and drivers were urged to avoid the area if possible.
Paramedics and police officers have left the scene, and no one sustained any injuries as a result of the crash.
IN OTHER NEWS:
Sara writes about general Canberra news. She has previously worked as the journalist at Allhomes, writing about property news through a Canberra lens. You can email story ideas or tips to Sara at sgarrity@austcommunitymedia.com.au.
Sara writes about general Canberra news. She has previously worked as the journalist at Allhomes, writing about property news through a Canberra lens. You can email story ideas or tips to Sara at sgarrity@austcommunitymedia.com.au.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.