What's happening at the old Canberra brickworks?

News about the old Canberra brickworks site has been scarce for some time, however plans for the Yarralumla site's redevelopment are moving ahead.
Six years after Doma was originally chosen for the project, the developer has confirmed work is progressing to prepare development applications and an estate plan.
Doma senior development manager Alex Moulis said a site with such historic importance "takes significant planning, consultation and approval processes".
The first stage of the 380-dwelling residential component is due to be completed in 2026.
It follows another big week of development news across Canberra.
In Braddon, a developer has launched community consultation for a plan to build more than 100 high-end apartments on a prominent Northbourne Avenue block.
The existing Elouera Street flats, a block of 16 dilapidated units, would be demolished to make way for the nine-storey tower, if the plans are approved.
The developer paid a figure in the mid-$10 millions for the block late last year, in a deal made more complex by the building's unusual ownership structure.
Meanwhile in Campbell, work is progressing for a new Defence Housing subdivision.
Defence Housing Australia has released a tender for the construction of 30 new townhouses at Academy Close.
Renders show the homes would be a modern upgrade on the 22 ageing homes that were previously on the site.
More development is set to take shape around London Circuit in the coming years, as the ACT government looks to sell a prime piece of real estate in Civic.
Located across from QT Canberra hotel, block 1 section 121 City is up for sale with the potential for about 500 apartments, a hotel and offices.
City Renewal Authority acting CEO Craig Gillman said the land release had been on the cards for a number of years and a recent road closure around the site - due to light rail works - had prompted the launch.
"Having an almost greenfield site with such perfect location is really, really rare," Mr Gillman said.
Despite uncertainty in the market fuelled by rising interest rates and cost-of-living pressures, some buyers at the top end of the property market aren't phased.
A suburb record was set at last weekend's auctions when a four-bedroom Lyons home sold for a whopping $2,825,000.
Bidding kicked off at $2 million and within 10 minutes the winning bid was placed, smashing the previous Lyons record by more than $700,000.
Finally, it was revealed this week the new owners of the Gungahlin Homestead site have links to the directors of collapsed Canberra business PBS Building.
Through multiple ASIC documents and title searches, it was confirmed PBS directors Ian Carter and Adam Moore are also the directors of a company that acquired the former CSIRO site in 2022.
Mr Moore is also a director of Urbanistik, the firm behind the homestead site's major redevelopment plans.
Urbanistik's general manager told The Canberra Times "the issues confronting the PBS Building entities are unrelated" to Gungahlin Homestead.
