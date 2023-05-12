The Canberra Times
Home/Newsletters/Property Summary

What's happening at the old Canberra brickworks?

By Brittney Levinson
Updated May 12 2023 - 4:55pm, first published 4:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The Yarramlumla Brickworks redevelopment is moving ahead. Picture supplied
The Yarramlumla Brickworks redevelopment is moving ahead. Picture supplied

News about the old Canberra brickworks site has been scarce for some time, however plans for the Yarralumla site's redevelopment are moving ahead.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.