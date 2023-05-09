The Canberra Times
'Tough': ACT Brumbies scrumhalf Nic White opens up on moving to Western Force

Caden Helmers
By Caden Helmers
Updated May 9 2023 - 4:06pm, first published 3:45pm
Nic White, long regarded as one of the ACT Brumbies' favourite sons, is bound for the Western Force. Picture by Gary Ramage
Nic White, long regarded as one of the ACT Brumbies' favourite sons, is bound for the Western Force. Picture by Gary Ramage

The first thing Nic White does is hold out his hands and say: "Feel that".

