The first thing Nic White does is hold out his hands and say: "Feel that".
The outgoing ACT Brumbies scrumhalf is sweating - but he's the last person you'd expect to be nervous on media street. White is just about the club's most marketable player, which is why you see his face on two different buses when you sit down for a coffee in the city. It's why you hear his voice on the radio and read reems of copy with his name woven throughout.
But now he's talking about the decision to leave Canberra, bound for the Western Force on a two-year deal which keeps the veteran scrumhalf in Australian rugby until the British and Irish Lions tour in 2025.
And while he can only laugh when he hears Brumbies teammate James Slipper chanting "backflip, backflip" down the corridor, soon enough White is just trying to get through a press conference without tearing up.
The hardest part is White wanted to retire a Brumby. If the offers from the ACT and the Force were the same, would he be crossing the Nullarbor? What if Rugby Australia chipped in some cash to top-up the Brumbies' offer, having been so willing to throw money at rugby league stars?
MORE RUGBY UNION
"Talking in crystal balls here now mate. I can't tell you what could have been and what might have been," White says.
"The Brumbies were really good throughout the length of the process, they've been really patient. They did table me an offer. I just felt like it was my time. I'm at ease with the decision now, I feel like it's a good result for everybody.
"It has been a massive decision, one that has probably weighed on me more than I would have thought. It's nice to have this behind me. I'd like to thank Brumbies, I got my first opportunity down here some 15 years ago. They took a punt on a kid from St Greg's in Campbelltown.
"I've made no secret I'm keen to stick around Australian rugby, I feel like I've got a lot to offer. It just didn't feel like it was my time to go back overseas. A really tough one, but equally excited about the opportunity I'll get over there.
"It was no light decision, it's been a rough couple of weeks, couple of months, coming to terms with it. We've still got plenty to play for this year, hopefully I go out on a high and then there's an exciting two years ahead after that."
White could so easily have commanded a rich sum overseas, but with three young boys - Leo, Sonny and Vincent - the desire to stay in Australia would prove too strong.
Couple that with the lure of playing in a Lions series in 2025, and the 32-year-old was determined to be front and centre every time Wallabies coach Eddie Jones sits down to pick a national XV.
"I spoke to him a little bit and he's obviously happy I'm sticking around. I said to him I felt like I had plenty to offer, he agreed, and it gives me a chance to go somewhere else," White says.
"I feel like I've got plenty on the field to offer, but plenty off the field to offer as well. There's a young group over there in Perth and the average age is about 24. It's a way for me to give back to Australian rugby, which I'm so passionate about. It's a challenge for me as an older guy with a bit of experience as a leader and offer as much as I can over there.
"[Jones] was actually a guy that really helped me through the process."
White's name will be back in the spotlight when the Brumbies head to Perth to face the Force on May 20 - but right now, that's just another week.
First, the Brumbies host the Highlanders at Canberra Stadium on Sunday, determined to hold their grip in second place on the Super Rugby Pacific ladder in a bid to lock up a home quarter-final.
From there, White is daring to dream of a fairytale farewell.
"I'm glad we're able to rip the band-aid off this one a little bit now and get it out there, because there's so much to play for here at the Brumbies this year," White says. "We're going to throw everything at it this year. That's where my focus is now."
We've made it a whole lot easier for you to have your say. Our new comment platform requires only one log-in to access articles and to join the discussion on The Canberra Times website. Find out how to register so you can enjoy civil, friendly and engaging discussions. See our moderation policy here.
My passion for journalism can be traced back to Mighty Ducks match reports and reading the Sunday paper with my old man. A love of sport turned into a passion for telling stories, breaking news and being a reliable voice.
My passion for journalism can be traced back to Mighty Ducks match reports and reading the Sunday paper with my old man. A love of sport turned into a passion for telling stories, breaking news and being a reliable voice.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.