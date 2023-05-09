A world away from title fights in Las Vegas and California, Andrew and Jason Moloney were twin brothers lacing up boxing gloves in a Melbourne living room.
They can laugh about it now, but this was no light sparring session - they were teenagers "trying to take each other's heads off".
"We were probably too competitive early on. We'd end up wrestling each other on the ground. We'd take the gloves off, it got out of hand pretty quickly," Andrew grinned.
"We nagged dad quite a few times to take us down to the local boxing gym. When me and Jase walked into the gym, we were 45 kilos dripping wet, we were pretty small kids and most of the guys there were adults. But they made us feel at home."
Jason [25-2] will face Vincent Astrolabio [18-3] for the WBO bantamweight title at California's Stockton Arena on Sunday, a week before Andrew [25-2] challenges Junto Nakatani [24-0] for the WBO super flyweight title at the MGM Grand in Las Vegas.
Bring both belts home and a blockbuster double-header will be in the works - the Moloney boys have already marched into promoter Bob Arum's Top Rank office to make sure of it.
Sunday marks Jason's third shot at reaching the summit - his last attempt ended at the hands of one of boxing's most feared fighters in Naoya Inoue - while Andrew has been there once before.
Winning world championships as brothers would put the Moloney twins in esteemed company, yet it still feels surreal to think they could soon hear their name in the same breath as those of Klitschko, Marquez, Spinks and Charlo.
"I've always believed we could, ever since we turned pro. We sat down with our dad when we made the decision to turn professional, and he was pretty adamant we were either at the top level or we're not doing it," Jason said.
"For us, it was always to be the best, and to be world champions. We weren't willing to settle for anything less, that's why we've worked so hard over the years and dedicated our lives to this sport.
"I've always believed we could become world champions. There's a bit of timing, a bit of luck, and a bit of everything involved.
"It feels like the stars have finally aligned, the chance to both become world champions only a week apart, both over here in America on massive shows with huge platforms."
For Andrew, the spotlight could hardly be brighter.
He joins a card headlined by Devin Haney and Vasiliy Lomachenko in a bout for the undisputed lightweight crown.
Some change from fighting inside a Las Vegas bubble during the COVID-19 pandemic, where he lost his world title to Joshua Franco before being robbed in a rematch which left boxing icons Andre Ward and Tim Bradley lost for words.
"This time, to fight at the proper MGM with a full house on such a mega event with millions of people watching around the world on one of the biggest cards of the year, this is the way you're supposed to become a world champion," Andrew said.
"It's even more special, being on such a huge show, and the fact I'm coming up against an undefeated fighter who is pretty feared in this division, pretty avoided, it's just going to make it even more special.
"I love that he's got this hype around him. There's a lot of people saying he's the next big thing and he's the most dangerous guy in the division.
"He's looked very good against the opposition he has faced, but I don't feel like he has faced anyone on my level before."
The draft of the fairytale has already been written.
"We just need to go out there and make it happen," Jason said. "It's going to be an incredible story, something that has probably never been done before and may never happen again."
My passion for journalism can be traced back to Mighty Ducks match reports and reading the Sunday paper with my old man. A love of sport turned into a passion for telling stories, breaking news and being a reliable voice.
