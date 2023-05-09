Canberra cyclist Michael Matthews says he's enjoying the rollercoaster of grand tours and says riding for fun helped him breakthrough for his first Giro d'Italia stage win in eight years.
Matthews bounced back from illness to win stage three less than a month after having to withdraw from the Milan-San Remo when he tested positive to COVID-19.
The 32-year-old describe his tense sprint win as a "liberation" after struggling to find his best form.
It was Matthews' first win since the Tour de France last year and he had to hold off Denmark's Mads Pedersen at the line.
"Honestly I'm just speechless, what I've been through these last few months to now come back with a victory for the team," Matthews said.
"After all I've been through these months, this is like a liberation. It is a success for the whole team. We were perfect.
"It has been such a rollercoaster this year, to be on stage three with a win (already) is more than I could ever dream of. That was for the boys. They were fully committed for me.
MORE CANBERRA SPORT
"They were fully committed for me to win the stage and I don't have words for the moment.
"It's been such a roller-coaster this year, and now we are already on stage three with a stage win, it's more than I could ever dream of."
Although Matthews is a decorated professional cyclist, having a staggering 40 professional wins throughout his career, he couldn't contain his emotion after crossing the line.
He has been plagued by injuries and illness in recent years, but he said taking a relaxed approach had helped him focus for the Giro.
"At the moment it's just been a rollercoaster for me, I just came here to this Giro to have fun, to enjoy riding my bike, being with my teammates, being with my team," Matthews said.
The race was rather slow until the final quarter of the 213km race with the cold and wet weather having a toll on the peloton. In the final stages of the race, Trek - Segafredo and team Jayco AIUIa started to advance.
This move saw the pace of the race increase, with numerous riders falling back as they fell away from the bunch as the climb began.
The final climb is what it all came down to, with Trek - Segafredo's Mads Pedersen having a perfect lead-out in the final kilometre, he seemed hard to beat.
But after all the hard work Matthews' team had put in throughout the day, the Australian pushed forward to take an emphatic victory in the final sprint.
"I heard that Pedersen was dropped on the climb so I was hoping he would be a little pinned for the sprint and I just knew I needed to go a bit early, get the jump on them and it worked out," Matthews said.
Tuesday's victory was Matthews' 40th as a professional and his third in Italy's Grand Tour following successes in 2014 and 2015, but his first since a stage win in the Tour de France last July.
He also finished third at the road world championships last year.
We've made it a whole lot easier for you to have your say. Our new comment platform requires only one log-in to access articles and to join the discussion on The Canberra Times website. Find out how to register so you can enjoy civil, friendly and engaging discussions. See our moderation policy here.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.