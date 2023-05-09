The Canberra Times
Michael Matthews shocks the Giro d'Italia to break eight-year drought

By Jack Lenord
Updated May 9 2023 - 8:05pm, first published 10:24am
Canberra cyclist Michael Matthews says he's enjoying the rollercoaster of grand tours and says riding for fun helped him breakthrough for his first Giro d'Italia stage win in eight years.

Jack Lenord

