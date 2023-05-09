The new artistic director of the Canberra Writers Festival, Beejay Silcox, has created Canberra's Biggest Book Club.
It features Edwina Preston's novel Bad Art Mother. Shortlisted for both the Christina Stead Prize for Fiction and the Stella Prize, the book is redolent of the cultural life in 1960s Melbourne inhabited by luminaries such as Georges and Mirka Mora, John and Sunday Reed and the writers and artists in their orbit.
In it, frustrated poet Veda Gray is offered a Faustian bargain when a wealthy childless couple, the Parishes, invite her to exchange her young son Owen for time to write. Bad Art Mother is inspired - to a degree - by the life of Australian poet Gwen Harwood.
Silcox chose Bad Art Mother because it is evocative, ambitious and rich with questions: Who gets to be an art-maker? At what cost? Whose artistic voices are valued, and whose are lost? These questions are as relevant today as they were half a century ago.
As part of Canberra's Biggest Book Club, readers will have access to exclusive content including a reading guide and book club questions.
Over the next three months, members will receive updates on the novel, insights into its creation and priority booking for Canberra's Big Book Club with Preston on August 19. You can submit questions for the author ahead of time on behalf of yourself or your whole book club. And you will get a sneak peak at the full festival program to give you more time to plan what you want to see.
You have plenty of time to read the book, receive regular updates and then come along on Saturday, August 19, for a Spoilertastic session with Preston and book clubbers across Canberra.
The Canberra Writers Festival begins on August 16, 2023. See: canberrawritersfestival.com.au
As arts reporter I am interested in and cover a wide range of areas - film, visual art, theatre and music, among others - to tell readers about what's coming and happening in the vibrant and varied world of the arts in Canberra. Email: ron.cerabona@canberratimes.com.au
