The Canberra Times
Home/Canberra

November's director, Cedric Jimenez, felt a big responsibility

By Jane Freebury
May 13 2023 - 5:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Director Cédric Jimenez on the set of November, a film he approached with humility and respect. Picture Palace Films
Director Cédric Jimenez on the set of November, a film he approached with humility and respect. Picture Palace Films

A kinetic thriller based on the police response to terrorist attacks in Paris in 2015 was the most successful local film at the French box office last year. The action in November rolls out over the five days it took police to track down two of the remaining perpetrators of attacks that had resulted in the deaths of 130 people and seen hundreds more injured.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Canberra
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.