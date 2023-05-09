Josh Hodgson has been sending cheeky emoji-ridden trash talk at the Raiders this week as the former Green Machine hooker returns to Canberra for the first time since departing to join Parramatta.
"I probably can't say [the emojis sent], but Hodgy has no limits for sure," ex-teammate Josh Papali'i revealed.
"He's a funny man and a massive prankster, but hopefully he's not laughing on Saturday.
"It'll probably be awkward to see him and the family in different colours, but Hodgy is one of the favourite sons here and always will be."
The Raiders named their 17-man side to face the Eels on Saturday night at home, with Xavier Savage omitted in favour of winger Albert Hopoate, while Ata Mariota retained his role on the bench. Savage will be 18th man.
The team are expecting a tough challenge against last year's grand finalists, despite Parramatta's shock start to the year leaving them 13th on the NRL ladder.
After Matt Burton's bombs caused havoc in the Raiders' victory over the Bulldogs last week, the Canberra backs will be relieved not to face the similarly threatening kicking game of Eels halfback Mitch Moses, who was ruled out as per the NRL's concussion protocols.
But it was the return of Hodgson that had the Raiders most fired up, and having lost four of their last five against the Eels, Canberra will be up for a fight to stretch their winning streak to five-straight games.
"It's going to be odd seeing him in a Parra jersey, but I'm looking forward to the challenge," Raiders hooker Tom Starling said of Hodgson.
"Everyone knows Hodgo here, we trained and played with him, so we've got a bit of inside knowledge to shut him down."
Starling believes Parramatta won't be affected that much by Moses being sidelined, with coach Brad Arthur's son Jakob set to take the reins.
"It's a big loss for them, but I think Jake Arthur will step up and he's done a really good job for them in the past," Starling said. "You can't overlook players like that and they're a good outfit."
Coach Ricky Stuart came good on his promise last week to put Hopoate back in the squad after he reluctantly missed Magic Round to attend his sister's wedding, leaving Savage on the chopping block.
It shows the depth of talent the Raiders have at their disposal.
"He's been massive for us, Hoppa," Starling said. "He does a lot of dirty work, and yardage carries, and you have tell him to get back out to his wing sometimes because he's doing that much work for us.
"He's playing really good footy and I think he's been rewarded for that."
Papali'i predicted a brutal match-up with the Eels forward pack, and said the focus for the playing group will be to step up their defence, especially with a tight ladder where four points separates the Raiders in ninth spot and the Broncos in first.
"We're just leaking a few too many easy tries," the veteran prop said.
"We're scoring enough points to win but when it gets close to the finals, all those points matter. So this weekend, we don't want to leak as many - that's the goal."
The last time the Raiders took on the Eels they were pummelled in their semi-final 40-4, ending their 2022 premiership campaign.
NRL ROUND 11
Canberra Raiders v Parramatta Eels at Canberra Stadium, Saturday 7.30pm.
Raiders squad: 1. Sebastian Kris, 2. Albert Hopoate, 3. Jarrod Croker (C), 4. Matt Timoko, 5. Jordan Rapana, 6. Jack Wighton, 7. Jamal Fogarty, 8. Josh Papalii, 9. Zac Woolford, 10. Joe Tapine, 11. Hudson Young, 12. Elliott Whitehead (C), 13. Corey Horsburgh. Interchange: 14. Tom Starling, 15. Emre Guler, 16. Pasami Saulo, 17. Ata Mariota. Reserves: 18. Xavier Savage, 19. Harley Smith-Shields, 20. Corey Harawira-Naera, 21. Trey Mooney, 22. Hohepa Puru.
Melanie Dinjaski is an experienced sports journalist at the Canberra Times with a genuine love of all sports. She's covered every code from NRL to NFL, and has experience in print, digital, podcasting, TV and video journalism, having spent time working in newsrooms at Nine, Fox Sports and Seven before moving to the capital. Melanie aims to bring Canberrans all the sports news they need to know - have a story worth sharing? Get in touch!
