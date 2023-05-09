The Canberra Times
Home/News/History

Times Past: May 10, 1988

JH
By Jess Hollingsworth
May 10 2023 - 5:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Times Past: May 10, 1988
Times Past: May 10, 1988

On this day in 1988, The Canberra Times reported on the Queen opening the new Parliament House.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
JH

Jess Hollingsworth

Editorial Admin

More from History
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.