Times Past: May 10, 1988

On this day in 1988, The Canberra Times reported on the Queen opening the new Parliament House.
Accompanied by cheers and jeers, the Queen opened Australia's first permanent national Parliament House. About 25,000 people - a quarter of those predicted by organisers - flocked around and below the forecourt of the massive new Parliament House to celebrate or, in the case of perhaps 1500 First Nations people, to condemn the event.
As the Queen arrived, a flight of 12 RAAF jets hurtled overhead, followed by 14 Army, Navy and RAAF helicopters and two fixed-wing Army planes, then a 21-gun salute boomed out.
A choir of 100 voices sang Hymn for Australia, written by Michael and Honor Thwaites, of Canberra, and the Queen used two ceremonial keys to symbolically open the doors of the great House.
Sixty-one years ago, the Duke of York used three gold keys to perform the same ceremony at the provisional Parliament House just down the hill. The Duke was given one of the keys and the other two were given to the Presiding Officers. To this day, no one knows what became of those keys.
There were protesters who had plastered the wall of the forecourt with land rights flags and slogans as the Queen and Duke of Edinburgh arrived. On the eastern side and in front of the forecourt, thousands of people waved Australian flags and cheered the monarch.
Despite the perfect weather and great pomp within Parliament House when the Queen performed the official opening ceremony, the event was curiously lacking in festive atmosphere. Within minutes of the Queen's departure, the crowds began drifting away, leaving caterers with a mountain of unsold food - a re-run of the opening of old Parliament House in 1927, when a trench was dug for leftover pies. This time, the Lions Clubs catering for the event gave away more than a truckload of bread to charity and returned most of the packaged and frozen foods to suppliers.
The prime minister, Bob Hawke, spoke of the ghosts and spirits of the past, from the Aborigines who inhabited the region at least 21,000 years ago to that of Sir Robert Menzies, "whose commitment to the concept of Canberra as a truly great capital should be respected across the political spectrum". Sir Robert's ghost "would be smiling today".
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.