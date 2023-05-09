Times Past: May 10, 1988

Despite the perfect weather and great pomp within Parliament House when the Queen performed the official opening ceremony, the event was curiously lacking in festive atmosphere. Within minutes of the Queen's departure, the crowds began drifting away, leaving caterers with a mountain of unsold food - a re-run of the opening of old Parliament House in 1927, when a trench was dug for leftover pies. This time, the Lions Clubs catering for the event gave away more than a truckload of bread to charity and returned most of the packaged and frozen foods to suppliers.