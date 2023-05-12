AFL Canberra umpire James Forwood usually tries to just shake it off every time he cops a spray from either side of the boundary line.
"But sometimes you cop the one that really sticks with you and you just end up in a bad mood for the rest of the day," Forwood said.
"You learn how to deal with it, we've got strategies to help move past it but it's certainly not a very nice feeling.
"Certainly depending on what they said and their level of aggression, it can be quite confronting, especially if you're a junior umpire in the senior league.
"You've got fully grown men who are sometimes abusing a younger kid so that's always confronting and I think that's a reason why umpire recruitment and retention is so hard to come by."
That's why this weekend, which marks the AFL's community umpire week designed to stamp out abuse towards match officials, means so much.
ACT/Regional NSW umpire coordinator Josh Dunstall believes AFL clubs around the region should work together in acknowledging the hard work umpires do for community sport.
"You always try to decrease the level of umpire abuse, and this week we are trying to celebrate the work they put in," Dunstall said.
"With this week we're hoping that clubs are putting their heads together to try and commemorate the umpires, and in turn that might lead to reduces in the number of abuse incidents."
Abuse directed at match officials - whether it be from players, coaches or spectators - can result in officials walking away from the game.
This is a regular occurrence in community level competitions, which the AFL has acknowledged as a major problem as they try to implement a stop to umpire abuse.
"Honestly I don't know why players abuse umpires, but at the moment it's just a part of the game," Forwood said.
"If you umpire long enough you've probably got a couple of stories [about abuse].
"I've got a couple of really distinct memories including times where I've had to report players for abuse and they've been sanctioned for it."
The AFL's community umpire week aims to build a presence for umpires across the AFL and drive recruitment.
Forwood hopes the positive attention around umpires this round, and a pay increase will help to provide an incentive for people to become an umpire.
"The good thing about these sorts of rounds is it gives the opportunity for umpires to share their stories and hopefully that helps us drive recruitment," Forwood said.
"We're very short on umpires, I think the figure last year was around 50,000 umpires short nationwide, so opportunities like this where we get to show the really good side of umpiring and show why we do it, and why we love it will be great."
