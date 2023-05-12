Canberra is well represented in Flickerfest 2023 - Best of Australian Shorts.
Four of the nine films in the 32nd edition of Flickerfest were made in the ACT or have strong Canberra links.
Although he now lives in Sydney, writer-director-producer Greg Moran was born in Canberra and grew up in Hughes.
His film White Lies is a comedy, inspired loosely by people he knows, about a single father (David Woodlandan) who makes up a story to get his daughter (Kyra Harlan) into a good (religious) school. The lies begin to escalate with unexpected results.
The cast includes another former Canberran, Ed Wightman, and some celebrity cameos including one by a very recognisable federal politician who, like Moran, went to St Joseph's College in Sydney.
Moran's own story is interesting and inspiring.
"I broke my neck playing rugby when I was 15," Moran, 55, says.
He spent five months in hospital and was left with no movement below his shoulders but didn't let this stop him from completing school.
"Then I went to Sydney University and got an arts degree - part of that was English and I got into short story writing and short filmmaking."
Moran made his first film, Begging for It, in 1998 and as well as making films he has been a painter, managed a winery, worked as a counsellor and comedian and helped develop and produce the children's TV show Spit It Out. Now he is undertaking a masters degree in producing at the Australian Film Television and Radio School.
Writer-director-producer Prajdnik Awasthi was awarded Special Mention of the Jury for Best Australian Animation for Marionettes (and the virtue of a lotus flower), a digitally animated film made in Canberra.
"It's the story of a mother and daughter trapped in a cyclic world of suffering," Awasthi says.
Awasthi drew on stories his mother told about his Nepalese grandmother who was a child bride.
"I never got to see my grandmother - she was mentally and physically abused by my grandfather."
The terrible situation had a harsh impact on his mother as well.
Awasthi, a graphic designer as well as a filmmaker, says Marionettes is about the domination of women in a patriarchal society. The mother and daughter are represented by marionettes, complete with strings, signifying their lowly position in a world controlled by men.
While the idea for the film came from his mother's stories, Awasthi spent a long time working on the script.
"I wanted to do something unique with it, find my own voice with it."
What resulted he describes as "a visual poem" more than a conventional narrative, making use of the lotus flower as a symbol of purity.
"No matter how dark and murky the water you grow in is, eventually you bloom."
Awasthi, 30, came to Australia in 2016 to undertake a masters degree in digital art at the Australian National University and has made several films here.
Marionettes (and the virtue of a lotus flower) is his first film drawing on his Nepalese heritage.
"Most of my work is abstract - I take inspiration from poems and paintings
The other Canberra-linked films are Callum Flynn's drama The Pleasure of Meeting Someone, about a young man dealing with loss, which was shot in Lyneham and Clear Range, and Phoebe Wolfe's The Overthrow, about two young women on a skate to Canberra for climate change.
As arts reporter I am interested in and cover a wide range of areas - film, visual art, theatre and music, among others - to tell readers about what's coming and happening in the vibrant and varied world of the arts in Canberra. Email: ron.cerabona@canberratimes.com.au
