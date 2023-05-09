The Canberra Times
Cross-party delegation calls for Julian Assange charges to be dropped during visit with US ambassador Caroline Kennedy

Updated May 9 2023 - 5:53pm, first published 2:40pm
A cross-party delegation of federal members of Parliament met United States ambassador Caroline Kennedy on Tuesday reiterating calls for the Biden administration to drop espionage charges against Julian Assange and release him from Belmarsh prison in London.

