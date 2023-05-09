A cross-party delegation of federal members of Parliament met United States ambassador Caroline Kennedy on Tuesday reiterating calls for the Biden administration to drop espionage charges against Julian Assange and release him from Belmarsh prison in London.
Bring Julian Assange Home Parliamentary Group co-chair Andrew Wilke said they had a "good hearing" with Ms Kennedy in a meeting that went for about 40 minutes.
"I will not breach any confidences as far as what was discussed. It was, quite frankly, a very open, free-flowing discussion. And we were sometimes blunt with the US ambassador - politely blunt - but I don't want to verbal her or speak for her," Mr Wilke said.
"She wasn't in a position to make any commitment on behalf of the Biden administration or speak for the US Justice Department.
"But we are confident that she is now very much alert to the concerns of many Australians. And I think, she was quite affected by the fact that the Assange parliamentary group has members from right across the political spectrum."
Cross-party supporters who were part of the meeting Ms Kennedy included friends group co-chairs Labor MPs Josh Wilson and Julian Hill, Tasmanian Liberal Bridget Archer and Greens senator David Shoebridge.
Last week, Prime Minister Anthony Albanese and Opposition Leader Peter Dutton had both voiced support for Mr Assange in a rare show of unity.
"The few key points which unite us is a belief that Julian Assange is facing a terrible injustice, that the extradition should be dropped, and he should be allowed to return to Australia," Mr Wilke said.
Mr Assange has been held in Belmarsh prison for the past four years and is fighting extradition from the UK to the US to face almost 20 charges relating to leaking tens of thousands of military and diplomatic documents.
READ MORE:
Mr Wilke pointed out that former US president Barak Obama had pardoned former US soldier Chelsea Manning, who was court-martialed in 2013 for handing classified information to WikiLeaks.
"All Julian Assange and Wikileaks did was exactly the same as a number of newspapers in the United States, UK and Europe," Mr Wilke said.
"So why he has been targeted by the US authorities remains a mystery. The actual leak of the information was pardoned and released from jail years ago."
The meeting came ahead of a visit from US President Biden, who will be in Sydney for the Quad leaders' summit towards the end of the month.
Senator Shoebridge said he expected there to be "heightened tensions" around the issue when Mr Biden was in Australia.
He said the move from "quiet diplomacy" to the Prime Minister and a range of MPs speaking up about Assange had "elevated the issue".
"And I would hope that the United States sees this as a very real opportunity to resolve this once and for all, so that tension can be taken off the table when President Biden visits," Senator Shoebridge said.
Michelle is a reporter at The Canberra Times. Previously at the Latrobe Valley Express specialising in energy and coal transition and at the Numurkah Leader covering regional communities, agriculture and water. Loves horses and live music.
Michelle is a reporter at The Canberra Times. Previously at the Latrobe Valley Express specialising in energy and coal transition and at the Numurkah Leader covering regional communities, agriculture and water. Loves horses and live music.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.