This month, foster carers around the globe will be recognised on World Foster Day (May 31) for their selfless role in taking in vulnerable children who require alternative care.
Whilst reform to the system is needed to reflect the knowledge that early intervention and family preservation programs create the best outcomes for kids, at present and likely into the future, we are reliant on volunteer and kinship carers to support some of Australia's most vulnerable children.
As of June 2021, there were 47,915 children and young people in out-of-home care in Australia. Of those, approximately 16,000 were in foster care with approximately 9800 accredited foster carers.
However, there is a dwindling pool of carers available, and if not addressed, this poses a significant challenge in the future.
So why are numbers dropping?
Caring for a child that is traumatised is truly one of the most valuable things we can do in society. Instead many carers are held in suspicion, with a lack of trust and authorisation in what they are setting out to do - caring for a child in need.
There are a number of contributing factors such as the regulatory framework and carers' experiences during the COVID-19 pandemic, but first let's focus on the hot topic of the moment - cost of living.
The fact is, society has changed and it's seriously impacting the foster care model.
Gone are the days of single-income families with one parent staying at home to look after the kids; not to mention the rarity of being able to afford a home big enough to have a spare bedroom, especially in Sydney.
We are facing a smaller pool than ever before of those who can afford to put up their hands and be foster carers.
But it's not just cost of living that's drying up our carer supply. In fact, one of the largest driving forces behind declining carer numbers is the way they are treated - like glorified babysitters.
How is it so that the person we authorise to be the carer we don't authorise to make any meaningful decisions about the child?
Instead, we care more about ticking boxes and fulfilling bureaucratic paperwork by people in agencies and offices who barely know the child at all to make important decisions about their lives.
More often than not this is completed by a continuous stream of new caseworkers who have 30 other families on their "caseload", making time sensitive decisions, with accumulating paperwork and little information about the child and family. These caseworkers can spend up to 90 per cent of their time in meetings and filling in paperwork with little time to build protective connections with the carer and child.
This means the "glorified babysitter" has little to no power, despite being the one person closest to whom these decisions are about.
No foster child has ever said it was a risk-benefit analysis or case plan that saved them, but they will tell you about plenty of foster carers that actually cared about them that changed their lives forever.
So what is the solution and where can we start?
The system's values model is outdated.
I could go on and on about how we do not reimburse our foster carers enough financially, but I truly believe one of the biggest flaws in the system is that we don't treat them as people.
Relationships are a fundamental human need. That is both for the child in care and for the carer.
Relationships create trust and consistency and that is what is missing when it comes to not only attracting but retaining foster carers in this country. It's time we asked what they need to actually feel supported.
Relationships matter. We must build trust between agency and carer to do the parenting together. Like any relationship, it isn't perfect; you can disappoint each other and challenge each other's thoughts but at the heart of it all is ensuring the best outcome for the child.
At PIC we run a professional foster care model which places children in the homes of paid, accredited professionals, such as counsellors or social workers, allowing them to foster a one-on-one relationship-based style of care - and the results speak for themselves.
If we're to achieve better relationships with our foster carers, we need to invest time in building trustful relationships. Let's get around a table and actually talk.
Ask yourself: How well would you need to get to know someone to care for your child?
I'm sure that isn't as simple as running a couple of interviews and checks. You need to get to know these people on a deeper level. You need to see them in different contexts.
This is a prerequisite to support them when times get tough.
So let's hold our foster carers in the highest regard; for they are the glue of our society they are doing something incredible - not just on May 31, but every day of the year.
