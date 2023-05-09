It's only just sunk in for Josh Papali'i that 2023 will mark the end of an era for a key trio at the Canberra Raiders.
For over a decade the Green Machine has featured Papali'i, Jack Wighton and Jarrod Croker.
Between them they've played 793 games and scored 267 tries - and counting - but it all comes to an end after this season.
It's a sad reality that has prompted some reflection from the Raiders' veteran wrecking ball and the "close" bond the three men share.
"We've had our chats of just enjoying every game like it's our last, because you just never know when your time is up," Papali'i said.
In his 13th season with the club, Papali'i has made plenty of memories with 'Legs' and 'Toots', but with Wighton announcing that he'd be joining South Sydney next year and Croker's playing future unclear after 15 years in the NRL, the band is breaking up.
Papali'i revealed there have been talks at the club to do something special for Wighton before he departs for Redfern after arriving from Orange as a fresh-faced teenager so many years ago.
Better still, a long-awaited premiership title would be the perfect farewell.
"It was emotional times when Legs told us that he was moving on and you have flashbacks to the first day me and him were in the Raiders colours," Papali'i, who is signed till the end of 2024, said.
"Toots was here before us, but I think it's 14 years-plus that we've all played together.
"There's been a lot of mad Mondays, a lot of parties, a lot of birthdays and we've seen our kids grow up together.
"This year it would be nothing less than special if we were to finish off as winners and it'd be a nice send-off for Legs for sure."
This weekend against the Parramatta Eels, Croker will play his 297th first grade game, edging ever-closer to the milestone 300th and cementing his reputation as a Raiders legend.
He's been somewhat of a lucky charm for Canberra since rejoining the NRL side following years of injury setbacks too, co-captaining the side in four straight victories.
"Jarrod is the heart and soul of this club," Papali'i said.
"I honestly can't wait for him to reach that 300 mark because he thoroughly deserves it. He's 4-0 with us at the moment and hopefully can keep it going."
Papali'i has been impressed at how the Raiders have finally found momentum after opening the year with one win from six rounds, and can see them "building nicely" for the back half of the season.
The upside of Wighton's exit has been how he's applied himself to his final season in green.
With the dust finally settling on the shock headlines about his departure and no State of Origin duties to pull him from the capital, Papali'i has noticed an "intense" lift from the five-eighth at training.
"When you know you've got a few years ago, you sort of sit back and don't focus until the last year," he said.
"But Jack's given up his rep jersey to concentrate on the Raiders and he's got people around him playing better as well which is what you want in a teammate.
"Jack's that person at the moment where everyone wants to play with him and for him, so you I definitely know he'll do something special this year."
Melanie Dinjaski is an experienced sports journalist at the Canberra Times with a genuine love of all sports. She's covered every code from NRL to NFL, and has experience in print, digital, podcasting, TV and video journalism, having spent time working in newsrooms at Nine, Fox Sports and Seven before moving to the capital. Melanie aims to bring Canberrans all the sports news they need to know - have a story worth sharing? Get in touch!
