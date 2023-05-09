Speeding cyclists drive pedestrians off the shared paths

I have noted the suggestions by cyclists regarding road safety in recent letters. They rarely mention pedestrians having any rights.
Some years ago my husband and I gave up walking around Lake Ginninderra because of speeding cyclists.
Many bicycles don't have bells and even if they do, it is hard to hear them if you are hard of hearing.
We now take our chances on suburban roads with cars which we can hear, which are (usually) following the road rules and often show consideration as they pass.
Clearly shared pathways are not working in Canberra. Having used a busy shared path in Sydney, we were amazed at how considerate cyclists there were.
More consideration towards pedestrians and compulsory and louder bells might help.
Graham Downie (Letters, May 9) expressed what many are feeling following the death of Gordon Lightfoot. Very much the voice of a generation, his songs were chronicles of life during the 1960s to the 80s.
He wasn't just a singer. He was more a photojournalist documenting the events of the time and creating historical word pictures.
His early material such as Canadian Railroad Trilogy gave us an insight into the early times of a country we had never really thought about before. Black Day in July about the Detroit race riots of 1967 was a record of the long hot summer in the northern hemisphere during that year. American radio stations banned the song because it was "too incendiary".
When he moved to Reprise Records in the early 1970s, his music resonated with a mainstream audience and was hugely successful. Cotton Jenny, Old Dan's Records, If You Could Read My Mind, Sundown and the intricate lyrical progression of Don Quixote. But it was his tour de force The Wreck of the Edmund Fitzgerald which faithfully documented the event at the time.
After his passing, the message contained in Black Day in July is still relevant and pertinent: "Why can't we all be brothers, why can't we live in peace."
Finally plans are in place to help regional workers and communities in the transition to clean energy.
The National Energy Transition Authority, when legislated, will create new employment opportunities and spur investment in low-carbon industries.
In recent years, several aging coal-fired power stations have closed down with no plans in place for their employees.
This doesn't need to be the case. Origin Energy, for example is investing $600 million in a big battery project at the site of the Eraring power station (which is set to close).
It's great to see mining communities being supported through the energy transition at long last.
The way in which federal "wedge politics" have played out has had highly unfortunate - if not tragic - consequences.
When in opposition, the Labor party meekly endorsed Morrison's ill-thought out AUKUS/nuclear submarine deal for fear of being "wedged" on defence.
With a bit of spine, they could and should have expressed reservations at that stage.
Now in power, the Labor trio of Albanese, Wong and Marles, instead of calling for a rethink have backed the Morrison plan to the hilt.
This plan spans several decades, takes no account of future adverse effects of climate change on societal cohesion, and is likely to prove strategically disastrous and economically ruinous.
Tragically this trio seems desperate to hitch our future to one of the most violent gun-toting, war-mongering countries on the face of the Earth.
I refer to the report "Independents slam government's proposed gas tax policy" (May 9, p14) and Pope's View (ibid, p29).
Prime Minister Albanese is gingerly stepping onboard Treasurer Chalmers' Petroleum Resources Rent Tax (PRRT) surf board because it is far too small.
The grinning fat cat methane-filled balloon with blue methane-flame cigar represents, of course, the gas industry celebrating its arguably ill-deserved enormous profits, and its executives' huge salaries and bonuses.
The gas industry is being pandered to by the Albanese government while it produces still more of a very potent greenhouse gas that is hastening the advance of global heating, the consequences of which are already all too obvious, especially in the northern hemisphere.
Having watched the first day of the Inquiry into the Lehrmann trial, my key issue is that the Director of Public Prosecution did not consider the actions of Lisa Wilkinson, which resulted in the trial being delayed for four months, as contempt of court.
What does constitute Contempt?
Likewise, why was he unwilling to provide exculpatory evidence relating to Higgin's credibility to the defence?
I am in Canberra, visiting my lovely son and family, having made a sudden decision to travel here expressly in order to avoid the coronation.
I was relieved to find I had to reach the middle of your newspaper to avoid the report and pictures.
I live in Wales, where we have the devolved Senedd, which has the great good fortune to be governed by the Labour Party.
However, this does not protect us from the horrors of the UK Parliament which, having been led by the Tories for 13 endless years has ensured we have hundreds of thousands of citizens without sufficient food to eat, or enough money to heat their homes because of the highest fuel costs in the world as a result of profiteering by multinationals.
Given this, an anachronistic ceremony costing between 100 and 250 million pounds for a spoilt man who has his servants iron his shoelaces and put toothpaste on his royal toothbrush seems particularly insensitive.
As a Welsh woman, I do not regard him as my king.
Furthermore, the notion that he is king of a country on the other side of the world, stolen from its indigenous inhabitants, seems beyond ridiculous.
Isn't it time for another Australian referendum?
Having just witnessed the spectacle of the century which I understand was an economical scaled-down version of the main production, I must conclude that my senses would have been unable to withstand the mind-blowing assault of the full unedited version.
The flawless performance by the cast and the technical excellence of the crews which provided those razor-sharp images on HD TV down here in Oz in real time was an endorsement of British expertise.
You felt as if you were in there with them and could almost smell the popcorn being passed around in the pews.
While the King has surely been inundated with gifts and mementoes of the occasion, I wonder if he would be interested in being given a copy of some old TV newsfilm I shot in New Guinea of young Charles visiting Port Moresby with his school mates, or that of his uncle Louis Mountbatten inspecting the Pacific Island Regiment at Murray Barracks?
Perhaps they are already in his home movie collection.
Scomo must be spitting chips by now after Albo and his partner Jodie Haydon were wined and dined at Buckingham Palace and then allocated seating in Westminster Abbey for the coronation of King Charles III at taxpayers' expense.
To rub salt into the wound, his beloved Cronulla Sharks were thumped by the Dolphins on the same day, a day he would undoubtedly like to permanently erase from his memory.
It is not surprising that Stuart Robert has announced he is walking away from public office, given his role in the shameful Robodebt saga which the imminent delivery of the Royal Commissioner's report will no doubt highlight.
He has also expressed a desire that parliament be a place of more civility. I would say to Mr Robert that there cannot be civility where there is dishonesty.
Given his unashamed defence before the Robodebt inquiry of misleading the Australian public to protect the political interests of the Coalition Cabinet, he obviously would not be suited to a better, more civil parliament.
It is really galling that following her consecration with the holy oil (with olives picked on the Mount of Olives) Camilla will be deemed to have the Divine Right of Kings. It's all too silly for words.
What a contrast in crowd management and behaviour between January 6, 2020 in Washington DC and May 6, 2023 in London, UK, as viewed on television coverage.
Saturday's The Canberra Times coronation wraparound wasn't a great success with the worms in my compost bin. They quickly slithered over it to get to more appealing fare.
Don't waste time worrying about Indigenous disenfranchisement or genocide, Dr Zankin (Letters, May 9). Indigenous Australians may soon have more rights than you or me.
Despite the preaching by the likes of the Reverend Dr Vincent Zankin, the historical sins of the past (Letters, May 9) cannot be undone. If only people devoted their energy to addressing the considerable challenges of the present our world would be a better place.
The UN's recent affirmation that Tasmanian Aborigines are "extinct" highlights the need to define who is and who isn't Indigenous before we vote on the Voice.
Ronald Elliott (Letters, May 9) asks, "How will a republic make a difference to the [plight of the homeless]?". He should be asking, "What has the monarchy done to make a difference to any disadvantage, anywhere it 'rules'?" After all, it's had plenty of time.
Can Jim Chalmers guarantee me and my ilk that my taxes will never increase like the Australian Petroleum Production and Exploration Association are demanding? Seems like some sort of pipe dream for gas producers who are off this planet.
Angela Kueter-Luks is spot on regarding cyclists and the cycling lobby (Letters, May 8). I would like to see cyclists who use the roads be required to register their vehicles and pass a road law test. I am a recreational cyclist but do not engage motorised traffic on my bicycle.
Volodymyr Zelenskyy should not fight the Russians near that nuclear power plant. It would be irresponsible.
Your recent headline "No ACT stadium funding" should have read "No ACT housing funding". At a time when homelessness is at its highest ever the ACT government has done next to nothing. If the sporting lobby wants a new stadium let them pay for it.
