Inquiry examines disclosure of confidential Brittany Higgins counselling notes

BF
By Blake Foden
Updated May 9 2023 - 6:56pm, first published 4:30pm
Shane Drumgold SC arrives at the inquiry on Tuesday. Picture by Gary Ramage
The ACT's top prosecutor wondered whether the unauthorised disclosure of Brittany Higgins' confidential counselling notes amounted to "unsophisticated corruption" by police or "atomic-level stupidity", an inquiry has been told.

