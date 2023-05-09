Police claim a former colleague "indicated" Brittany Higgins had sex with a man "on multiple occasions" at Parliament House, in the same office where she was allegedly raped.
The unverified claim is contained in a 64-page investigative review, in which Detective Superintendent Scott Moller brands Ms Higgins "evasive, uncooperative and manipulative".
The full review has been released for the first time by an independent inquiry that is examining the conduct of authorities involved in the prosecution of Bruce Lehrmann.
Mr Lehrmann stood trial in the ACT Supreme Court last year, having denied allegations he raped Ms Higgins in Senator Linda Reynolds' office when the pair were Liberal Party staffers in March 2019.
His trial was aborted because of juror misconduct, with the charge he faced subsequently discontinued.
The lengthy review document, prepared before Mr Lehrmann was charged, outlines the concerns police held about Ms Higgins' allegations and how "discrepancies" in her claims might damage her credibility.
Many of the issues he raises were examined during Mr Lehrmann's trial, but the review also includes previously unreported claims contained in a briefing that was prepared for the ACT's chief police officer.
The briefing says a woman, who also worked for Senator Reynolds, "indicates" Ms Higgins had sex with a former boyfriend "on multiple occasions in the same office" where she claimed she was raped.
It does not explain how this woman, whose name is misspelt, made the supposed indication.
A subsequent note, accompanied by the caveat "STATEMENT NOT OBTAINED", alleges "Ms Higgins has been counselled for lying before".
ACT Director of Public Prosecutions Shane Drumgold SC has been highly critical of the police review material in his evidence to the inquiry.
On Tuesday, he said he had been concerned about this material being disclosed to Mr Lehrmann's lawyers because Detective Superintendent Moller's comments might "fall into the ears" of Ms Higgins.
Mr Drumgold said the detective's opinion contained "gratuitous, stereotyping assessments of credibility", which he feared might "crush" Ms Higgins if she heard it.
The territory's top prosecutor was subsequently grilled by counsel assisting the inquiry, Erin Longbottom KC, and chairman Walter Sofronoff KC, about the handling of Ms Higgins' confidential counselling notes.
The inquiry heard that when Mr Drumgold learned these had inappropriately been disclosed to lawyers for Mr Lehrmann, he became concerned with stopping those people reading them.
The prosecutor said he was worried about the impact this perceived breach of confidence would have on the mental health of Ms Higgins, who was, at the time, "an increasingly unwell complainant".
While "trying to work out the immediate damage", as he put it, Mr Drumgold read the counselling notes.
He was not supposed to have them, either, and Mr Sofronoff queried why that had not concerned him.
"Why the double standard?" the inquiry chairman asked, also questioning whether Mr Drumgold accepted he might have broken the law by reading protected material.
In response, Mr Drumgold accepted he should not have read the notes and this had "possibly" been a statutory breach.
But he said he "did not even consider" legislative requirements at the time because he was preoccupied with issues that included "preserving a complainant".
Asked by Ms Longbottom whether he considered recusing himself from the case because he had seen material defence lawyers were not allowed to access, he said: "Not really."
"I had not seen anything in the notes that amounted to a conflict," Mr Drumgold told the inquiry.
Mr Drumgold's evidence continues.
As a journalist, I've covered everything from a royal tour and a terror attack to international sport. After stints in New Zealand, the UK and the Canary Islands, I returned to Australia in 2018. These days, I cover the ACT and Queanbeyan courts.
