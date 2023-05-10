Rosco says: "Yes, we all feel cost-of-living increases and these are especially felt by those at the lower end of the income scale. I also understand the consternation that must be felt by many people when they read of our Australian banks' multi-billion-dollar profits. I'm not defending the banks when I say that our banks need to be unquestionably strong. One only has to observe the recent crashes of banks like Credit Suisse (international), Silicon Valley Bank (California), Signature Bank (New York) and First Republic (California) and the resultant losses to millions of depositors and investors that have ensued. Banks must maintain net interest margins (NIM) which is fundamentally the difference between what they charge borrowers and what they return to depositors. If that NIM deteriorates significantly then so does the bank's security and our deposits with them."