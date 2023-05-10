This is a sample of The Echidna newsletter sent out each weekday morning. To sign up for FREE, go to theechidna.com.au
A few days ago Dr Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, head of the World Health Organisation, declared the global COVID health emergency over. The announcement was delivered with no fanfare. No loud cheer echoed around the world.
True to form, Tedros was subdued, warning the virus still posed a threat and the worst thing would be for governments to dismantle the systems put in place to deal with it or to convey a message that COVID-19 was no longer something to worry about.
For the family members mourning the loss of 144 loved ones to COVID in the week ending May 5, the warning rings painfully true. Those deaths were up 22 per cent on the preceding week - evidence the emergency might be over but the virus is not. Nor are its lingering effects, which are still being felt across society and in the economy, and not just here in Australia.
The whole world seems to be suffering the effects of a kind of economic long COVID, with symptoms relating as much to the treatment as the disease itself. Pent-up demand, supply chain disruptions, labour shortages and high energy prices - in the main imposed by Russia's invasion of Ukraine - have all conspired to worsen economic conditions.
Thailand is carrying a crippling household to GDP debt burden - only behind Hong Kong and South Korea across all of Asia - made worse by the onset of the pandemic. The central bank estimates that 58 per cent of Thais aged between 25 and 29, and 25 per cent over 60 have outstanding debts. Much of the debt was amassed when the tourism dependent economy sailed off a cliff when borders closed. Thais borrowed heavily to stay afloat.
Inflation might seem bad here but in benighted Turkey, it's unimaginable. Last year, the CPI rose to a staggering 86 per cent before dropping to around 45 per cent this year. However, that's nothing on Argentina, where annual inflation is soaring at around 98 per cent.
The cost-of-living crisis is global. In the UK, food prices in March this year were 19.1 per cent higher than they were the previous year. The inflation rate there is slowing but it's still above 10 per cent, which makes ours look better in comparison.
But compared to, say, Germany, our cost-of-living starts to look, well, bad. Very bad.
According to the Livingcost website: "The average cost of living in Australia is 46 per cent more expensive than in Germany. Australia ranked 11th vs 30th for Germany in the list of the most expensive countries in the world."
The global health emergency is over but it's segued into an economic one. It's important governments review their responses to the pandemic and not just through the lens of health. The impacts of well-intentioned policies on the world economy must also be placed under the microscope. We need to know what worked and at what cost. That's because, as sure as night follows day, there will be another pandemic and we certainly don't want to repeat the mistakes we've made.
YOU SAID IT: Family budgeting gets more difficult with every payday - and every interest rate hike. Meanwhile, the banks' profits are ballooning.
In just a few words, Anon paints a grim picture: "I'm getting food help and may be selling my home."
Brad is angry: "Angry at bank profits clearly generated by denying savings accounts their legitimate interest and the mass closure of branches, dumping staff on the scrap heap of unemployment. Now watch Australia Post, as its branches start closing too. Insurance and utilities companies are pushing the 'go paperless' message backed with a charge for printing. Didn't we actually have a royal commission into 'fee-for-no-service'?"
Rosco says: "Yes, we all feel cost-of-living increases and these are especially felt by those at the lower end of the income scale. I also understand the consternation that must be felt by many people when they read of our Australian banks' multi-billion-dollar profits. I'm not defending the banks when I say that our banks need to be unquestionably strong. One only has to observe the recent crashes of banks like Credit Suisse (international), Silicon Valley Bank (California), Signature Bank (New York) and First Republic (California) and the resultant losses to millions of depositors and investors that have ensued. Banks must maintain net interest margins (NIM) which is fundamentally the difference between what they charge borrowers and what they return to depositors. If that NIM deteriorates significantly then so does the bank's security and our deposits with them."
Erik is unsympathetic where banks are concerned: "I find it interesting that the actions of the bankers at the RBA ensure that the profits of their mates at the other banks continue to grow. In any other jurisdiction, that would be called collusion."
