The Australian Superannuation Funds Association says to live a comfortable retirement at age 67, a couple need a superannuation balance of $690,000 and single needs a superannuation balance of $595,000.
Both super account balances assume you own your home and are relatively healthy. The reality though for average Australians is that despite the growth in superannuation guarantee contributions to 10.5 per cent of wages, is the promise of superannuation delivering what it's meant to? Sadly, probably not if you're female.
For some time, legislators have known that female super balances lag behind their male counterparts.
This has been recently reconfirmed by the superannuation funds association who has reported on the average and median superannuation balances of males and females across age all age ranges. As an example, between the ages of 18-24 the average male balance is $8072 and the female average is $6994.
Yet between the ages of 50 and 54, the average account balance of a male is $214,795 while the average female balance is $157,124. That's a substantial difference of $57,794.
The difference reflects an inherent bias in the superannuation system that favour those who can work without career breaks. Taking time off work to have and raise children isn't rewarded.
While there are some useful superannuation strategies that allow people to make additional contributions to their super, they aren't helping enough to close the gap. The first strategy is the catch-up contribution strategy.
Each year, there's a limit on how much you can put into your superannuation from which a tax deduction can be claimed. The current limit is $27,500 and includes contributions from your employer. The limit is called the concessional contribution cap.
From July 1, 2018, members who contribute less than their contribution cap, can "carry-forward" any unused amounts for up to five years. This allows a member to get more into the super.
The bias within this legislation is the five-year timeframe. It's not uncommon for parents to have their kids two or three years apart, and in the case of females they essentially give up the ability to use their unused caps because they make the choice to have kids and be engaged parents. Surely a better way would be to allow a lifetime catch-up, that is remove the five-year limit.
There's another piece of legislation that could also be developed to help close the gap. The contribution splitting strategy allows a partner or spouse to split contributions from one partner to another. Under the current rules, you can split concessional contributions. The rules of super splitting say you can only split contributions once a year and if you don't split, then you lose the opportunity forever.
Contribution splitting requires annual paperwork to be completed and lodged for the split to occur. The reality is this strategy requires more attention and ongoing paperwork than most people give to their super. Surely a better way would be to remove the annual requirement and allow spouses to split contributions at a time of their choosing. Super funds record types of contributions so splitting could still be managed.
The gender and wage gap doesn't help either, especially for single females who can't look to top up from their partner's super in retirement. When the superannuation guarantee was first legislated in 1992 the rate of superannuation was just 3 per cent and promised a better retirement than the government pension.
Since that time the superannuation guarantee has risen to 10.5 per cent. Very shortly and in the coming years, the superannuation guarantee will be rising again. From July 1, 2023 to June 30, 2024, it will increase to 11 per cent.
From July 1, 2024 it will rise to 11.5 per cent and from July 1, 2025 it will rise to 12 per cent. These rises are important to help Australians live with more dignity and comfort in retirement, but without some inherent changes to the way super operates, the outcomes are likely just to widen the gap between genders.
