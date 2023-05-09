A high number of people caring for children in the ACT without current working with vulnerable people checks is "frustrating" but not a cause for alarm over risks to young people in the system, the Children, Youth and Families Minister has said.
Rachel Stephen-Smith said there were a range of reasons why carers may not have valid working with vulnerable people checks, including lapsed registrations.
In April, 109 of 765 carers in the ACT did not have a valid working with vulnerable people check, a government spokeswoman said.
Ms Stephen-Smith acknowledged problems with the system and said government staff were working with carers to bring their checks up to date.
"There'll also be a small number of carers, particularly kinship carers where child abuse protection service has made a judgement that that placement is the best for that child or young person," Ms Stephen-Smith said.
"It is in their best interests to remain or to be placed with that carer who may not be eligible for a working with vulnerable people registration, but does not present an unacceptable risk to the child or young person."
This applied in cases where children or young people are placed in care with a family member who has satisfied a "detailed carer assessment".
"All carers who provide long-term care for children and young people are required to have undergone a comprehensive care assessment and to be registered as carers under the Children and Young People Act," Ms Stephen-Smith said.
The ABC on Tuesday reported, citing documents released under freedom of information laws but not immediately available to The Canberra Times, 422 of 865 carers in the ACT did not have current working with vulnerable people checks as of April 11, 2022.
MORE A.C.T. POLITICS NEWS:
Staff working within the ACT government had also expressed concern for the way investigations into the background of carers in the territory, the ABC reported.
Ms Stephen-Smith told a press conference there were comprehensive processes in place to respond to reports of abuse in the care and protection system.
"I'm not going to speak about individual specific matters, but I can assure the community that any allegation of abuse in care is taken very, very seriously," she said.
The working with vulnerable people checking system, which predominantly relies on a national police history check to clear people, was introduced in the ACT in 2012.
The scheme stopped 29 people with "relevant criminal histories" from being issued a working with vulnerable people card in the first five years of the scheme, in which time 140,000 registrations were processed.
We've made it a whole lot easier for you to have your say. Our new comment platform requires only one log-in to access articles and to join the discussion on The Canberra Times website. Find out how to register so you can enjoy civil, friendly and engaging discussions. See our moderation policy here.
Jasper Lindell joined The Canberra Times in 2018. He is a Legislative Assembly reporter, covering ACT politics and government. He also writes about development, transport, heritage, local history, literature and the arts, as well as contributing to the Times' Panorama magazine. He was previously a Sunday Canberra Times reporter.
Jasper Lindell joined The Canberra Times in 2018. He is a Legislative Assembly reporter, covering ACT politics and government. He also writes about development, transport, heritage, local history, literature and the arts, as well as contributing to the Times' Panorama magazine. He was previously a Sunday Canberra Times reporter.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.