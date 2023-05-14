When Fariba Aurin came to study in Australia, she knew it would be expensive compared to her home in Bangladesh. But she didn't imagine just how hard life would prove for her and her five-year-old daughter.
As cost-of-living pressures rise, and with inflation at a 30-year high, international students are among those finding life increasingly difficult.
While the common perception is many international students are financially backed by wealthy families back home, the reality is many face steep financial challenges.
And a federal government decision to reimpose restrictions on the number of hours they can work each fortnight will make it harder.
From July, international students will be allowed to work a maximum of 48 hours per fortnight.
For some students studying in Canberra, that will make life in an already expensive city nearly impossible.
"Although I knew that the cost-of-living is high here before I came here, I didn't expect it to be conflicting with the other situations," Ms Aurin said.
"I couldn't estimate the other factors like transport conditions, the car crisis, and the coming recession.
"Public transport has a weird timing that doesn't actually match my school times and I can't even go for groceries on regular working days because a lot of stores close before 6pm."
The 33-year-old Bangladeshi mother of a five-year-old did not expect finding accommodation would be hard before she came to Australia.
"I couldn't find a house because I have a child with me. On-campus residences and most of the sharing houses don't allow kids," she said.
"I pay $450 per week for my rent which makes my situation harder but that's the only option I have."
Ms Aurin wanted to buy a car to pick up her daughter, but she would not be able to afford the vehicle and maintenance costs.
Ms Aurin sought out mental health support as she navigated significant difficulties.
"I do feel pressured because of everything surrounding me. I went to a welfare centre to get mental support," she said.
Ms Aurin has to go back to Bangladesh for two years to work because it is a condition of her scholarship.
The 33-year-old said she would hesitate to come back to Australia because of the difficulties she is getting through. She hoped things would improve for all international students.
The government said it was reintroducing the limit on working hours to "ensure that international students are able to focus on obtaining a quality Australian education and qualification, while remaining able to support themselves financially, gain valuable work experience, and contribute to Australia's workforce needs".
Alfred Wang, a 19-year-old international student at the Australian National University, tries his best to be financially independent during his bachelor degree.
"I am doing my best to pay the cost-of-living by myself," he said.
"I work as an accounting auditor. I got a scholarship which takes 25 per cent of my tuition fee off.
"But, it is still hard for me to pay the cost-of-living by myself and I am worried about what I can do after the work restriction takes effect again."
Nishi Puri, president of the Multicultural Association of Canberra, said the government should abandon its plan to reintroduce work restrictions.
"My associations have helped international students in many ways (free food, petrol vouchers, rent subsidy) since COVID-19 pandemic happened," she said.
"I have employed five international students, who were struggling with finding a job, to work at my office and my associations help them to find a better job.
"They are worried about the upcoming restrictions which will make it hard to handle rising cost-of-living."
Ms Puri said her association was available to help international students with groceries and other needs.
