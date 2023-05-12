A plan to build 30 new defence homes in Campbell is progressing as Defence Housing Australia goes to tender for the project.
The development is expected to be completed by the end of 2025 and will provide sustainable housing for Australian Defence Force Academy families.
The tender, which was published in March and closes next week, seeks a development and construction contractor for the project, with an anticipated start date of July 2023.
"DHA is currently redeveloping Academy Close into 30 three- and four-bedroom architecturally designed townhouses that combine contemporary design and sustainable features," a Defence Housing spokesperson said.
The development will take shape across a 2.75-hectare site on Academy Close, off Truscott Street.
The 30 townhouses will replace 22 ageing dwellings that were previously on the site and were demolished in 2017, the Defence Housing website states.
While a portion of defence homes are sometimes released for sale to the public, a Defence Housing spokesperson said all properties in the Campbell development will be retained by Defence Housing.
The National Capital Authority approved the development plans in 2020.
Designed by AMC Architecture, the homes will cater to different banding levels and will include 25 two-storey dwellings including the commandant's residence and five single-storey homes.
Each of the homes will be built to achieve a minimum six-star energy efficiency rating, focusing on low energy and water consumption.
On its website, Defence Housing describes the site as an "attractive setting for a new integrated housing development that meets modern lifestyle expectations of Defence members".
"While referencing the broader Defence precincts of ADFA and Duntroon, the new development is designed to sit comfortably in its Campbell context," the website states.
Community consultation was undertaken in 2020 as part of the works approval submission to the National Capital Authority.
Three submissions were received including one that raised concerns about the number of dwellings proposed compared with what was previously on the site.
MORE PROPERTY NEWS:
In response, Defence Housing stated despite the increase, the 30 proposed homes were "significantly less than the 41 dwellings originally planned in the Academy Close concept design".
It also stated on its website the dwelling yield is "10 less than what is permissible with the precinct code".
The tender for the Academy Close project closes on May 18.
Defence Housing's plan to build more than 440 dwellings in Belconnen is currently under assessment by the federal environment department.
Environment groups opposed the Lawson North project claiming 15.8 hectares of critically-endangered grassland will be lost.
The project would develop more than 47 hectares of the former Belconnen Naval Transmitting Station, more than double existing housing allowances for the area.
We've made it a whole lot easier for you to have your say. Our new comment platform requires only one log-in to access articles and to join the discussion on The Canberra Times website. Find out how to register so you can enjoy civil, friendly and engaging discussions. See our moderation policy here.
Brittney Levinson joined The Canberra Times in 2021 as part of ACM's national property team. As the region's dedicated property journalist, Brittney covers everything from real estate trends and new developments through to the stories behind the record-breaking sales. Got a news tip? Get in touch: brittney.levinson@canberratimes.com.au
Brittney Levinson joined The Canberra Times in 2021 as part of ACM's national property team. As the region's dedicated property journalist, Brittney covers everything from real estate trends and new developments through to the stories behind the record-breaking sales. Got a news tip? Get in touch: brittney.levinson@canberratimes.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.