A World Cup berth is the final box Pete Samu wants to tick before he leaves Australian rugby, vowing to earn an early ticket to France by firing in the ACT Brumbies' finals charge.
The 31-year-old back-rower is bound for French club Bordeaux, joining scrumhalf Nic White and veteran coach Laurie Fisher in farewelling the Brumbies at the end of the season.
This year's World Cup in France looms as Samu's final chance to pull on an Australian jersey at rugby's showpiece event having fallen out of favour with then-Wallabies coach Michael Cheika in the lead-up to the 2019 tournament without knowing why.
But Samu says a place in Eddie Jones' 23 is no fait accompli as the fight for a place in a star-studded back-row leads him to the Brumbies' clash with the Otago Highlanders at Canberra Stadium on Sunday.
"It's probably one thing I'm yet to tick off," Samu said.
"One of my goals since I first signed my first professional contract was to make a World Cup. It's so close but I've still got a lot of work to do to get there. My first job is with the Brumbies."
Samu admits there was a desire to stay in Australian rugby beyond this year, but the veteran of 32 Tests opted to sign a two-year deal in France in what Wallabies great Tim Horan has labelled "a huge loss for Australian rugby".
"There was always that feeling that it's probably the right time to head off and create some new challenges, and get to experience a different culture with my family," Samu said.
"It's nice but it's also sad at the same time. It's sad in the sense I'm leaving this great club. It was probably one of the toughest things, leaving such a special group.
"You grow some great bonds and friendships at this club. I think it's a good opportunity for myself and my family to experience off-shore.
"It was always the plan, it was just 'when'. It sort of crept up on me now, but I'm looking forward to it. We've still got a lot to do here to create some more memories.
"Would you call it the GOAT, leaving rugby? And Whitey and Lord. Nah, it's pretty special. Lord has been a massive part of this franchise and rugby in general around the world, so the boys are pretty to keen to rip in for him and send him off on a good note."
The Brumbies enter the final month of the regular season sitting second on the competition table, and in the box seat to secure home ground advantage at Canberra Stadium during the finals series.
A top four finish guarantees the Brumbies a home quarter-final, with the highest-ranked sides to earn hosting rights throughout the playoffs.
White says the chance to solidify a place in the top two - with the undefeated Waikato Chiefs nine points clear in first - is a massive carrot for the Brumbies in the run home.
But just one slip-up could put the Brumbies in a dogfight to retain their place near the top, with just four points separating Stephen Larkham's ACT from the fifth-placed Wellington Hurricanes.
"It is really important and it's exciting that there is an endgame there," White said on Tuesday.
"The most important thing and what we're all talking about and trying to pass on is the most important thing is this weekend. You get that right, we got it right on the weekend [against the Melbourne Rebels] - jeez it was close, closer than I would have liked - but we look to putting out a good performance against the Highlanders.
"Hopefully, with everything going well, we put ourselves in a place to have a crack at it. It's cliche, but it's one week at a time. It's just improving our performance, because there is plenty to improve on."
My passion for journalism can be traced back to Mighty Ducks match reports and reading the Sunday paper with my old man. A love of sport turned into a passion for telling stories, breaking news and being a reliable voice.
