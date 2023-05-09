You'll be shedding tears into your final serve of Asian bolognese with the team behind Narrabundah's XO announcing the restaurant will be closing on October 22.
"There's never an easy way to say goodbye, but it is time to bring a close to this chapter," the team said in a statement.
"This will make exactly eight years of XO, eight years of great times and challenges on what has been an extraordinary personal and professional journey - supported by our brilliant team and a beautiful community."
The team acknowledged the industry is harder than it has ever been.
"Rising costs, enduring skills shortages and razor thin margins make running a restaurant an extreme sport," they said.
"That's leaving aside the perennial late nights, missed life events and the odd global pandemic. As a founder team we each need time for a full reset and are looking forward to what lies on the other side of this terrifying decision."
XO has long set a standard in Canberra with co-owners Annand Ramakrishna, Greg Lally, and Kent Nhan at the helm.
In the 2022 Good Food Guide Awards it maintained one hat; the first hat was awarded in 2020. In the most recent Canberra Times review in March 2022, we scored it 16/20 saying "nestled in the local shops in the sleepy suburb of Narrabundah lies a food experience which rivals some of the big-hitting restaurants in the major cities".
The XO team said they'll be making every sitting count between now and October.
"We aren't done just yet! We have five months left to see what this kitchen is made of. We will be serving XO classics from the past eight years across a menu we will flip every six weeks.
"This is not a rug sale. There will never be another XO once we close the doors and the next few months will be your last chances to get your fill of Asian bolognese, sexy squid, bao and banh mi, XO FC wings, sticky lamb ribs and other heavy hitters."
XO, 16 Iluka Street, Narrabundah. xo-restaurant.com.au
I've covered a few things here at The Canberra Times over the years, from sport to education. But now I get to write about the fun stuff - where to eat, what to do, places to go, people to see.
