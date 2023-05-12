The Canberra Times
Home/Video/Breaking

Holy Holy's Oscar Dawson reveals fifth album will be dominated by collaborations

Josh Leeson
By Josh Leeson
May 13 2023 - 5:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Holy Holy's Oscar Dawson and Tim Carroll collaborated with Kwame on the single Messed Up. Picture supplied
Holy Holy's Oscar Dawson and Tim Carroll collaborated with Kwame on the single Messed Up. Picture supplied

Oscar Dawson is operating by the theory, "If someone has a great idea, I wanna hear it," when it comes to recording Holy Holy's fifth album.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Josh Leeson

Josh Leeson

Journalist

More from Breaking
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.