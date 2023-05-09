From Miss World Australia to executive recruitment

Sabrina Houssami is one of Australia's most promising entrepreneurs in Executive Recruitment. Picture supplied

This is branded content.

Australian Business Journal listed her as one of the '20 women making waves in 2022'. But the general public might know her as the winner of the prestigious beauty pageant Miss World Australia 2006, and second runner up at Miss World.



Or perhaps through her 2009 participation in the notoriously competitive reality TV show, The Apprentice: Australia. Sabrina Houssami - one of Australia's most promising entrepreneurs in Executive Recruitment - is, indeed, making waves.

Following a recruitment career spanning 10 years across various industries such as SaaS, information services and healthcare, Sabrina decided to launch her corporate recruitment agency, Avanti Search.



The company was born out of Sabrina's desire to put into practice a matter close to her heart: quality-over-quantity recruitment partnership, with a diversity and inclusion lens.

Corporate professionals need someone like Sabrina in their corner as the statistics on workplace discrimination are dire: according to Pew Research Center, 42 per cent of women experience gender discrimination at work.



What is more, 93 per cent of women say they fear that reporting non-inclusive behaviours at work will have a negative effect on their career - clearly a sign of toxic work environments.



"That's not only detrimental to employee wellbeing, but also impedes the entire company from progressing effectively," Sabrina said.

The public might know Sabrina as the winner of the prestigious beauty pageant Miss World Australia 2006, and second runner up at Miss World. Picture supplied

Throughout her engagement with both the Miss World beauty pageant and The Apprentice, Sabrina has been vocal about socio-politico issues such as discrimination and bigotry. Raised as a Muslim Australian, and with Indian and Lebanese heritage, she has had first-hand experience with these issues.



"I was often met with confusion when people found out I was Miss Australia, because of the way I look.



"I'm the daughter of immigrants, but I am Sydney born and raised - I speak with an Aussie accent, I live and breathe Australian values, and yet I was a curiosity to the media and the entertainment industry.



"I was an Australian beauty queen who doesn't fit the blond, blue-eyed mould."

"I worked with charities and helped to raise over $5 million within the course of a year.



"I then passed the Mensa exam - my IQ has been ranked in the high 140s - but still... it wasn't enough to divert the media's eye from my heritage - which is what stood out to them, often negatively."

In spite of Sabrina's seemingly unbound ambition, she is, unfortunately, also no stranger to gender bias in the office.



"Back when I was as a sales recruiter, I often saw my colleagues making biased assumptions which negatively impacted the chances of a promising candidate - especially if they were a woman, BIPOC, disabled, or 'different' in some other way.



"It infuriated me."

So how do we, as decision makers, turn this situation around and fight discriminatory behaviour in the workplace?

Sabrina clues us in on the process: "The way we recruit at Avanti Search contributes to more inclusive workspaces in two ways.



"Firstly, we do our best to eliminate unconscious bias on our part.



"We don't make assumptions about people; we judge them neutrally on a professional basis. This ensures we are able to recruit a diverse range of candidates," she said.

"Secondly, we focus on educating our clients by providing HR consulting services that range from best practice advice surrounding diversity and inclusion, to redeployment interviews, and internal mobility programs.



"I believe we owe it to our candidates to ensure them a safe space at work.



"We just keep engaging business leaders in inclusive dialogue, and because we're in the executive recruitment sector, over time we help those leaders to become less prejudiced and more open-minded.



"And that's a step towards a more equitable future - especially for those who don't fit the mould."