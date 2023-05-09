The biggest challenge to the market dominance of the ACT's top-selling car will finally emerge in the next 24 hours when one of the world's largest car companies opens its local order book on its biggest-selling electric vehicle.
The Ford Mustang Mach-E, the all-electric version of the iconic US sports model, will start taking online Australian reservations on Wednesday, May 10.
The Mustang Mach-E will cost between $80,000 for the entry level, through to $108,000 for the premium GT model.
Customers will be required a $1000 deposit to secure their car ahead of its arrival here in the third quarter of this year.
Cashed-up Canberra buyers have embraced electric vehicles with an enthusiasm which has outstripped the rest of the country, despite the steep prices. The ACT was recently chosen as the national launch city for the Spanish-built Cupra Born EV because of the huge demand for zero-emission cars in the territory.
The Tesla Model 3 was the ACT's top-selling car in April for the fourth month in a row, while the Tesla Model Y was the second-biggest seller. In no other Australian state or territory are two expensive EVs dominating market sales.
Current demand for the Mach-E far outstrips supply. It was California's fifth best-selling electric car in the fourth quarter of last year - trailing Tesla - but Ford has been restricted in its build rate because of production bottlenecks.
Australian Formula One driver Daniel Ricciardo - who is taking a year away from racing as he returns to Red Bull in a support role after a dismal two years at the struggling McLaren outfit - was used to unveil the Mach E locally at the Australian Grand Prix last month.
Ford recently signed on as Red Bull Racing's engine supplier from 2026.
Three Mustang Mach-E models will be offered to Australian buyers: Select, Premium, and GT. All will be equipped with A 15.5-inch digital touch screen, 10.2-inch digital cluster, wireless charging and a 10-speaker Bang & Olufsen sound system.
The base model will have a 71kWh battery and a single electric motor. Driving range is expected to be 470 kilometres plus. The Premium will be fitted with a 91kWh battery and single electric motor delivering 216kW and 430Nm to the rear wheels. This model is expected to offer the longest driving range of around 600km.
The "hero" car of the range will be the Mustang Mach-E GT, with a 91kWh battery and opne battery for each axle. It will have a combined total output of 358kW and 860Nm.
The GT will be the fastest accelerating vehicle Ford Australia offers to customers, capable of moving from 0-100kmh in just 3.7 seconds.
Ford is losing money hand over fist on its electric vehicles - last week it announced its EV division had lost US$2.1 billion in 2022 - but is aiming to have the capacity to build EVs at a rate of 2 million per year, and turn a profit on them, by the end of 2026.
Telling the truth and holding agencies accountable must matter to us all. It's also important to tell the story well, and factually. Contact me at peter.brewer@canberratimes.com.au
