The Canberra Times
Home/News/Business

Ford will take orders on its Mustang Mach-E electric car from May 10

PB
By Peter Brewer
May 10 2023 - 5:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The Mustang Mach E will offer a model with a 600km driving range. Picture supplied
The Mustang Mach E will offer a model with a 600km driving range. Picture supplied

The biggest challenge to the market dominance of the ACT's top-selling car will finally emerge in the next 24 hours when one of the world's largest car companies opens its local order book on its biggest-selling electric vehicle.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
PB

Peter Brewer

Reporter

Telling the truth and holding agencies accountable must matter to us all. It's also important to tell the story well, and factually. Contact me at peter.brewer@canberratimes.com.au

More from Business
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.