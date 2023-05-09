The Canberra Times
Home/Comment/Editorial

Police, DPP rift over Bruce Lehrmann case must be resolved

By The Canberra Times
May 10 2023 - 5:30am
Director of Public Prosecutions Shane Drumgold. Picture by Karleen Minney
While much of the reporting of the inquiry into the botched Lehrmann trial to date has, quite rightly, focused on the actions of the DPP and an explosive AFP report questioning Brittany Higgins's credibility, there is an even more serious issue being brought to light.

