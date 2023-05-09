The unemployment rate is set to climb from its long-term low of 3.5 per cent to 4.25 per cent by mid next year and to 4.5 per cent by mid-2025. The number of Australians in work and in the income tax system is expected to grow by just 1 per cent in 2023-24 and 2024-25 after growing by 2.5 per cent in 2022-23. The iron ore price is expected to halve within a year.