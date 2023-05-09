The Canberra Times
Mark Bell handed treatment order by ACT Supreme Court for aggravated robbery

TP
By Tim Piccione
May 10 2023 - 5:30am
Mark Bell leaves court on Tuesday. Picture by Tim Piccione
A woman has helped police track down the man who robbed her at scissor-point in a shopping centre car park after she took his photo during the daylight offending.

