A woman has helped police track down the man who robbed her at scissor-point in a shopping centre car park after she took his photo during the daylight offending.
Mark James Bell, 48, faced the ACT Supreme Court on Tuesday charged with aggravated robbery, driving with a prescribed drug in his oral fluid and minor property damage.
Acting Justice Richard Refshauge handed Bell, whom the judge described as having a "depressingly shocking criminal record", a drug and alcohol treatment order to be served in the community.
He has already spent 452 days in custody for his "opportunistic" offending and was released on bail last month.
According to court documents, the offender approached a woman in her late 50s who was sitting in her car about 2.30pm on November 1, 2020.
The Audi A7 and its driver were located in the lower level of Westfield Woden in Phillip.
"Give me your wallet," Bell, who was pointing scissors at the victim, said to the woman as she exited her car.
MORE COURT AND CRIME NEWS:
The victim checked her wallet and handed Bell $20, the only note in her possession.
She then handed over her car keys at Bell's direction.
"She felt her life was in danger and was in shock from what was occurring," court documents state.
As Bell started the engine, the woman took out her phone and photographed the offender.
"If you take a photo of me I will step on you," the man said.
Acting Justice Refshauge said the victim deserves commendation "for her presence of mind, strength of character and her resilience".
The man exited the car park by driving straight through a lowered boom gate, significantly damaging the stolen Audi.
Within an hour of the incident, police would identify Bell using the photo taken by the victim.
Upon his arrest, the offender told police: "If I knew the car was stolen, I wouldn't have put my last $20 worth of petrol in".
Closed circuit television footage confirmed Bell had filled the car with petrol at 7Eleven in Braddon shortly before being arrested.
An oral fluid sample indicated the presence of methamphetamine in the man's oral fluid at the time of the offending.
Bell was handed a total jail sentence of two years and five months, backdated to his arrest, a $400 fine and a six-month licence disqualification.
Acting Justice Refshauge suspended the sentence from Tuesday, on the condition the man enter into a two-year treatment order.
Despite the man not having a record which inspired "confidence in his future", the judge noted Bell's remorse and the multiple drug and alcohol programs he had completed since his arrest.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Tim is a journalist with the Canberra Times covering the ACT courts. He came to the nation's capital via the Daily Advertiser in Wagga. Contact: tim.piccione@austcommunitymedia.com.au.
Tim is a journalist with the Canberra Times covering the ACT courts. He came to the nation's capital via the Daily Advertiser in Wagga. Contact: tim.piccione@austcommunitymedia.com.au.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.