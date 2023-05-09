The Canberra Times
Home/Video/Breaking

Further help for renters and JobSeeker recipients flagged ahead of federal budget

MS
By Michelle Slater
Updated May 9 2023 - 5:56pm, first published 5:55pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

The Albanese government is flagging help for renters, and increases to JobSeeker, Austudy and Youth Allowance ahead of the federal budget due to be handed down at 7.30pm on Tuesday.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
MS

Michelle Slater

Federal parliament reporter

Michelle is a reporter at The Canberra Times. Previously at the Latrobe Valley Express specialising in energy and coal transition and at the Numurkah Leader covering regional communities, agriculture and water. Loves horses and live music.

More from Breaking
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.