The Albanese government is flagging help for renters, and increases to JobSeeker, Austudy and Youth Allowance ahead of the federal budget due to be handed down at 7.30pm on Tuesday.
Treasurer Jim Chalmers' office has released a pre-budget statement without outlining any exact details of the new measures as part of its $14.6 billion cost-of-living package.
The government is promising these cost-of living policies will directly reduce the Consumer Price Index forecast for 2023-24 and not add to broader inflationary pressures in the economy.
Inflation is also forecast to be lower in 2023-24 than from the previous October budget due to the impact of measures to ease cost-of-living pressures.
The government will also be announcing the first surplus in 15 years, forecast at $4 billion for 2022-23, with smaller deficits over each year of the budget estimates compared to previous forecasts.
Gross debt is expected to peak five years earlier, projected to be almost $300 billion lower by the end of the next 10 years, saving $83 billion in interest.
